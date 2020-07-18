Whitfield Restaurant Reports for July 18: Food being stored on floor; masks required for employees who interact with public; and other health violations

Whitfield County Environmental Health conducts inspections of restaurants and other food establishments. The inspectors may require a re-inspection. Restaurants and other food establishments are required by law to post their most recent inspection permit. The Daily Citizen-News lists areas where the establishments are out of compliance with the regulations. Recent scores for all six counties within the North Georgia Health District are available at www.nghd.org.
Trinity Barbecue
825 Chattanooga Road, suite 34
Current score: 100
Previous score: N/A (new)
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A (new)
Comments: Issue permit.
Mariscos Puerto Vallarta
1205 S. Thornton Ave.
Current score: 98
Previous score: 96
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Leak at hand sink; repair leak.
Papa John's Pizza
100 W. Walnut Ave., suite 152
Current score: 94
Previous score: 94
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Several employees have not signed health agreement. All employees are required to read and sign. Will recheck on June 23. No paper towels at back hand sink. Keep all hand sinks properly stocked. Spray arm falls below "food rim" of sink. Must be a minimum of 1 inch above flood rim.
Pizza Hut
1505 W. Walnut Ave.
Current score: 94
Previous score: 90
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Several employees have not read/signed health policy. All employees are required to read/sign health policy. Recheck on June 19. Clean outside of microwave, cooler handles and doors.
Peking Express
408 N. Glenwood Ave.
Current score: 93
Previous score: 78
Current grade: A
Previous grade: C
Comments: Unlabeled chemical bottle. Label all chemicals with common, working name of chemical. Corrected on site. Cloths on counters. Store cloths in sanitizer when not in hand. Processing raw meat (chicken) in fruit/vegetable sink. This sink is for fruits and vegetables only. Sanitize thoroughly before reusing.
Pelicans Snoballs
1501 Cleveland Highway
Current score: 93
Previous score: 95
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Employee without hair restraints. Proper hair restraints are required. Service window is not self-closing. All windows/doors are required to be fully self-closing. All employees interacting with the public are required to wear masks. Post current inspection sheet at drive-up window and walk-up.
TK Wingz
700 MLK Jr. Blvd.
Current score: 93
Previous score: 81
Current grade: A
Previous grade: B
Comments: Post current inspection and permit for public view. Vacuum breaker required on hose bib. Air gap (minimum 1 inch) required on food sink and three-compartment sink. Window must be self-closing. Seal all outer openings.
Wendy's
2080 Chattanooga Road
Current score: 93
Previous score: 90
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Sanitizer too weak in bucket for cloths and spray bottle for tables. Maintain 200-300 parts per million quaternary. Corrected on site. Food on floor in walk-in freezer. Store food 6 inches up off floor. Corrected on site.
Burger King
1908 Chattanooga Road
Current score: 91
Previous score: 97
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Sausage patty at 117 degrees. Hold temperature controlled foods hot at 135 degrees or higher. Discarded. Corrected on site.
IHOP
1510 W. Walnut Ave.
Current score: 91
Previous score: 92
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Health policy form is unreadable. Reprint and have everyone sign again. Recheck on June 16. Wiping cloths on counters. Submerge in quaternary when not in hand. Clean walls, outside of fryers and equipment handles.
Baja Coop
222 N. Hamilton St.
Current score: 89
Previous score: 95
Current grade: B
Previous grade: A
Comments: Pico de gallo at 44 degrees, quinoa at 44 degrees. Hold temperature controlled foods cold at 41 degrees or lower. Corrected on site. Black beans at 124 degrees. Hold hot food at 135 degrees or higher. Reheated to 165 degrees. Corrected on site. Floor in poor repair; replace flooring.
Paleteria y Nevaria Monarca 2
1904 E. Morris St., suite B
Current score: 89
Previous score: 81
Current grade: B
Previous grade: B
Comments: Employee's drink in bottle and on prep table. Drinks must be in single-service cup with lid and straw. Do not put on/over food prep or single-service items. Discarded. Corrected on site. Bunch of stuff in hand sink. Do not put anything in hand sink. Moved. Case of strawberries on trash can. Set food items on prep tables. Moved. Corrected on site. Processing strawberries at three-compartment sink. Use fruit sink. Corrected on site. Do not use milk crates for shelving.
Subway
815 Shugart Road
Current score: 89
Previous score: 91
Current grade: B
Previous grade: A
Comments: Eggs at 51 degrees, sliced tomato at 42.6 degrees, tuna salad at 45.3 degrees, ham at 42 degrees, chicken breast at 49.5 degrees, pepperoni at 42.1 degrees. Hold temperature controlled foods cold at 41 degrees or lower. Eggs discarded. Corrected on site. Keep minimal amounts of self-serve "grab and go" items.
Taqueria El Rey
1705 E. Morris St.
Current score: 89
Previous score: 91
Current grade: A
Previous grade: B
Comments: Spicy pork at 108, 110.4 degrees. Hold temperature controlled foods cold at 135 degrees or higher. Reheated to 165-plus degrees and put back on line. Corrected on site. Need sign on door: "If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with symptoms of COVID-19, you may not enter."
Mr. T's Pizza and Ice Cream
831 N. Tibbs Road
Current score: 88
Previous score: 92
Current grade: B
Previous grade: A
Comments: Employee drink in can. Must be in single-service cup with lid and straw. Discarded. Corrected on site. No sanitizer in cloth bucket. Maintain 100 parts per million chlorine. Food sink dirty. Keep sink clean and sanitized. Corrected on site. Employee without hair restraint. Hair restraints are required.
Little Caesars
1501 E. Walnut Ave.
Current score: 86
Previous score: 78
Current grade: B
Previous grade: C
Comments: Pepperoni at 45.1, 43.5 degrees; ham at 42.5 degrees. Hold temperature controlled food cold at 41 degrees or lower. Corrected on site. Food on floor in walk-in (cheese), bags of flour on floor. Store food 6 inches up off floor. Clean walls and cooler door handles.
Red Wolfe Grill
320 Wolfe St.
Current score: 83
Previous score: 98
Current grade: B
Previous grade: A
Comments: Establishment does not have a Certified Food Safety Manager. Must have a Certified Food Safety Manager by July 15. Slaw at 44 degrees, potato salad at 48.1 degrees. Hold temperature controlled food cold at 41 degrees or lower. Discarded. Corrected on site. Chicken at 108 degrees. Hold temperature controlled food hot at 135 degrees or higher. Discarded. Corrected on site. Pork at 45 degrees after more than six hours. Cool to 41 degrees in total of six hours; 135 degrees to 70 degrees in two hours; then 70 degrees to 41 degrees in following four to six hours total. Corrected on site. Lots of single-service items on floor. Store six inches up off floor. Flies. Keep window closed. Required to be self-closing.
Vallarta Taqueria Inc.
801 E. Walnut Ave.
Current score: 82
Previous score: 88
Current grade: B
Previous grade: B
Comments: Raw chicken stored over whole muscle beef. Store raw chicken beneath all other foods. Moved. Raw beef stored over to ready-to-eat crab. Store ready-to-eat food over raw meats. Moved. Corrected on site. Pico de gallo at 45.7 degrees, sliced tomato at 45 degrees. Hold temperature controlled food cold at 41 degrees or lower. Discarded. Corrected on site. Front of house people must wear masks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.