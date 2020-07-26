Whitfield Restaurant Reports for July 26: Social distancing not being enforced; Mold in ice machine; and other health violations

Whitfield County Environmental Health conducts inspections of restaurants and other food establishments. The inspectors may require a re-inspection. Restaurants and other food establishments are required by law to post their most recent inspection permit. The Daily Citizen-News lists areas where the establishments are out of compliance with the regulations. Recent scores for all six counties within the North Georgia Health District are available at www.nghd.org.
Cali Munchies
343 N. Hamilton St.
Current score: 97
Previous score: N/A (new restaurant)
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A
Comments: Seal concrete floor sink. Air gap (minimum 1 inch) required at food sink and three-compartment sink.
Lisa's Cafe and Catering
410 S. Hamilton St.
Current score: 96
Previous score: 98
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Sanitizer next to food containers. Do not put chemicals next to/over food/food contact. Moved. Strength of sanitizer too strong; greater than 200 parts per million. Maintain 100 parts per million. Corrected on site.
The Sweet Spot
336 S. Hamilton St.
Current score: 96
Previous score: 95
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Milk out of date (use-by date July 4; inspection performed July 6). Discarded. Corrected on site. Hand sanitizer must be at/on self-serve bar. Must enforce social distancing.
Taco Bell
2914 E. Walnut Ave.
Current score: 96
Previous score: 96
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Not all employees have signed the health policy. All employees are required to sign this agreement. Re-check on July 3 (inspection performed on June 26).
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
938 Market St.
Current score: 94
Previous score: 95
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Some items not dated in walk-in cooler. Date all prepped foods. Two items out of date; discard out-of-date items. Corrected on site. Air gap required on three-compartment sink drain. Minimum of 1 inch.
Dairy Queen Grill & Chill
2773 Cleveland Highway
Current score: 94
Previous score: 98
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Food on floor in freezer; store food 6 inches up off floor. Flies.
Little Caesars
1263 Glenwood Ave.
Current score: 94
Previous score: 92
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Not all employees have signed the health policy. All employees are required to sign this agreement. Re-check on July 1 (inspection performed on June 26). Clean cooler doors, handles, etc.
Dunkin' Donuts
300 Smith Industrial Blvd.
Current score: 92
Previous score: 91
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Not all employees have signed the health policy. All employees are required to sign this agreement. Re-check on July 6 (inspection performed on June 29). Disinfectant over three-compartment sink. Only put chemicals used in sink over sink. Moved. Corrected on site.
Applebee's
1322 W. Walnut Ave.
Current score: 87
Previous score: 91
Current grade: B
Previous grade: A
Comments: Dicer had food buildup. Wash after each use. Sanitizer too weak in one bucket. Maintain 300 parts per million quaternary. Corrected on site. Milk at 48.4 degrees, pico de gallo at 48.4 degrees, lettuce at 45 degrees. Hold temperature controlled food cold at 41 degrees or lower. Discarded. Corrected on site.
Los Reyes Mexican Restaurant
1235 Glenwood Ave.
Current score: 84
Previous score: B
Current grade: 77
Previous grade: C
Comments: Mold in ice machine. Inside of microwave has buildup. Sanitizer too weak in bucket. Keep food contact surfaces cleaned and sanitized. Maintain 100 parts per million chlorine in cloth buckets. Corrected on site. Sliced tomato at 48 degrees, sour cream at 44.2 degrees. Hold temperature controlled food cold at 41 degrees or lower. Corrected on site. Cooked chicken at 44.1 degrees, refried beans at 45.1 degrees, cooked beef at 44.3 degrees. All prepped more than 12 hours. Cool foods to 41 degrees in six hours. Discarded. Corrected on site. Current inspection hidden from customer view. Post at door. Corrected on site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.