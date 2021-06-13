Whitfield Restaurant Reports for June 12: Buildup on underside of drink dispenser; can opener stored with food particles present; and other health code violations

Whitfield County Environmental Health conducts inspections of restaurants and other food establishments. The inspectors may require a re-inspection. Restaurants and other food establishments are required by law to post their most recent inspection permit. The Daily Citizen-News lists areas where the establishments are out of compliance with the regulations. Recent scores for all six counties within the North Georgia Health District are available at www.nghd.org.
Top It Off Ice Cream
1506 N. Thornton Ave., suite B
Current score: 99
Previous score: N/A
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A
Comments: Tighten self-closure on bathroom door. Replace missing wall base under counter.
Varnell Nutrition
3925 Cleveland Highway, suite A
Current score: 99
Previous score: N/A
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A
Comments: Must have test strips on site for sanitizer.
Ridgewood Manor Health and Rehab
1110 Burleyson Road
Current score: 97
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed food service worker in kitchen without hair restraint. Food service workers must properly wear an approved hair restraint.
Royal Oaks
1220 Broadrick Drive
Current score: 97
Previous score: 94
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed plates stored unprotected. Keep plates covered or inverted. Observed single-service articles stored unprotected. Keep them covered or inverted. Observed no high-temperature measuring device for high-temperature dish machine on site. Must have high-temperature measuring device. Observed grease collection pan missing from hood. Replace missing pan.
Quinton Memorial Healthcare
1115 Professional Blvd.
Current score: 96
Previous score: 95
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed can opener stored with food particles present. Keep can opener and holster clean. Corrected on site.
Willie's Burger Shack
301 W. Emery St.
Current score: 94
Previous score: 93
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed fans in establishment and walk-in cooler with buildup present. Keep fans clean. Observed buildup on underside of drink dispenser. Keep this area clean. Replacement of several ceiling tiles necessary due to age. Observed door propped open upon arrival. Several flies in establishment. Keep doors closed with self-closures or fly fans. Corrected on site.
Sonic
2702 Airport Road
Current score: 90
Previous score: 96
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed employee food stored in with dry storage. Employees must eat in designated areas only. Corrected on site. Observed food slicers/choppers stored as clean with food particles still present. Properly clean equipment prior to storage. Corrected on site. Observed metal inserts stacked while wet. Allow items to fully air dry prior to stacking. Observed dusty ceiling/light tiles, especially near vents. Keep ceiling clean.
