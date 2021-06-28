Whitfield Restaurant Reports for June 26: No handwashing signage in restrooms; metal pans stacked while wet; and other health code violations

Whitfield County Environmental Health conducts inspections of restaurants and other food establishments. The inspectors may require a re-inspection. Restaurants and other food establishments are required by law to post their most recent inspection permit. The Daily Citizen-News lists areas where the establishments are out of compliance with the regulations. Recent scores for all six counties within the North Georgia Health District are available at www.nghd.org.

706 Nutrition

1729 E. Morris St., suite 3

Current score: 99

Previous score: N/A

Current grade: A

Previous grade: N/A

Comments: Replace missing self-closure device for bathroom door. OK to open/permit under new ownership/new name.

Dalton Falls Golf

2817 Airport Road

Current score: 99

Previous score: 98

Current grade: A

Previous grade: A

Comments: Observed no handwashing signage in restrooms. Post handwashing signage in both restrooms.

Monarch Nutrition

708 S. Glenwood Ave., suite 306

Current score: 99

Previous score: N/A

Current grade: A

Previous grade: N/A

Comments: OK to permit

Bojangles

884 College Drive

Current score: 98

Previous score: N/A

Current grade: A

Previous grade: N/A

Comments: Observed metal pans stacked while wet. Allow items to fully air dry prior to stacking. Observed fan covers in walk-in cooler with dust accumulation. Keep fans clean. OK to permit under new ownership.

React to this story:

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you