Whitfield Restaurant Reports for March 1: Flies in kitchen; tea urns with no lids; and other health code violations

Whitfield County Environmental Health conducts inspections of restaurants and other food establishments. The inspectors may require a re-inspection. Restaurants and other food establishments are required by law to post their most recent inspection permit. The Daily Citizen-News lists areas where the establishments are out of compliance with the regulations. Recent scores for all six counties within the North Georgia Health District are available at www.nghd.org.
Tunnel Hill Elementary School
203 E. School St.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Antioch Elementary School
1819 Riverbend Road
Current score: 99
Previous score: 97
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed fan covers in walk-in cooler with dust buildup. Keep all fans and fan covers clean and free from dust/debris.
Brookwood School
501 Central Ave.
Current score: 99
Previous score: 91
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed fans in dish machine room with buildup of dust. Keep fans and fan covers clean and free from accumulations.
McDonald's
3898 Cleveland Highway
Current score: 94
Previous score: 92
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed single-service articles stored unprotected. Invert/cover single-service articles. Keep lids on cup dispenser. Observed fan in kitchen and fan covers in walk-in cooler with dust accumulations. Keep fans and fan covers clean. Observed drive-up window not fully self closing. Drive-up windows must be fully self-closing. Observed several flies in kitchen.
Anejo Grill
4145 Highway 2
Current score: 92
Previous score: 98
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed employee drinks present with no lid or straw. Employee drinks must be in cup with lid and straw and away from food and food contact surfaces. Corrected on site. Observed hand sink blocked by equipment. Do not block hand sinks with anything. Corrected on site. Observed employee preparing food with no hair restraint. Employees preparing food must properly wear an approved hair restraint. Corrected on site. Observed meat being prepped in vegetable prep sink. Vegetable sink is for fruits/vegetables only. Sanitize sink before next use and label prep sinks. Corrected on site. Observed single-service articles stored face up and open to contamination. Invert/cover single-service articles.
Emperor of China
1223 Glenwood Ave.
Current score: 89
Previous score: 96
Current grade: B
Previous grade: A
Comments: Fried chicken and spring rolls in the reach-in cooler were not covered and not in use. Food must be covered while stored and not in use. Sanitizing water in bucket was too weak and unclean. Sanitizer strength must be 100 parts per million chlorine. Check frequently and change as needed. No date-marking observed at all. Must date-mark all ready-to-eat foods. Seven-day maximum. Wet and unclean wiping cloths observed throughout kitchen. Wet cloths that are not in use must be in sanitizer water and not on cooking surfaces. Corrected on site.
Tijuana's Restaurant
328 S. Hamilton St.
Current score: 80
Previous score: 95
Current grade: B
Previous grade: A
Comments: Employee drinks must be in a cup with lid and straw. Observed cup for employee with no lid. Corrected on site. Observed hand sink at bar blocked with equipment. Do not block hand sink. Corrected on site. Observed ice scoop at waitress station stored with handle in contact with ice. Observed tea urns with no lids. Keep covered. Observed can opener stored with unclean blade. Observed wedger stored with unclean blades. Observed ice shield in ice machine with moldy buildup. Clean equipment. Corrected on site. Observed salsa stored on counter at 58 degrees. Foods must be stored at 41 degrees or lower. Discarded. Observed salsa stored in reach-in cooler at 46 degrees. Cooler adjusted. Observed wipe cloths stored on counter and on bus carts. Store in sanitizer when not in use.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.