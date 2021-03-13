Whitfield Restaurant Reports for March 13: Dirty ceiling tiles around vents; food contact surfaces were not clean or sanitized; and other health code violations

Whitfield County Environmental Health conducts inspections of restaurants and other food establishments. The inspectors may require a re-inspection. Restaurants and other food establishments are required by law to post their most recent inspection permit. The Daily Citizen-News lists areas where the establishments are out of compliance with the regulations. Recent scores for all six counties within the North Georgia Health District are available at www.nghd.org.
New Hope Elementary School
1175 New Hope Road
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Tunnel Hill Elementary School
203 E. School St.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Roan School
1116 Roan St.
Current score: 98
Previous score: 97
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed pressure gauge on dish machine not working. Replace pressure gauge and remove on/off valve that has been installed. Ensure pressure gauge is visible once valve has been removed. Observed one torn ceiling tile and several dirty ceiling tiles around vents. Keep ceiling tiles clean and in good repair.
Dalton State College
650 College Drive
Current score: 94
Previous score: 93
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed sanitizer buckets with no sanitizer. Corrected to 400 parts per million quaternary. Observed can opener and holster not clean. Keep clean. Corrected on site. Observed items stacked while wet. Do not wet stack anything. Must allow items to air dry prior to stacking. Observed shelving and fan covers in walk-in cooler with buildup. Keep shelving and fan covers clean.
Gorditas Purita
1201 N. Thornton Ave.
Current score: 94
Previous score: 87
Current grade: A
Previous grade: B
Comments:
Food contact surfaces were not clean or sanitized because sanitizer was not present in bucket. Sanitizer must be 100 parts per million. Corrected on site. In-use utensil for ice was not properly stored. Scoop for ice must be stored properly with handle out of ice. Corrected on site. Prepared tortilla flour stored in non-food grade buckets and non-food grade towels covering food. Stop use of non-food grade materials and buy food-grade items only.
Wendy's
1140 Glenwood Ave.
Current score: 92
Previous score: 97
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed tea urn with no lid. Keep tea urns covered. Corrected on site. Tomato sliver stored as clean with food particles present. Must thoroughly clean items before storage. Corrected on site. Observed items stacked while wet; must properly air dry items prior to stacking. Observed single-service articles stored face up and open to contamination. Invert/cover single-service articles. Observed garbage area not being kept clean and dumpster missing drain plug. Replace drain plug on dumpster and keep area clean. Observed several floor and base tiles broken and in need of repair. Observed grease collection pan in hood missing. Replace grease collection pan.
Chili's Grill & Bar
881 Holiday Inn Drive
Current score: 86
Previous score: 86
Current grade: B
Previous grade: B
Comments: Observed employee drinks stored in several locations. Employee drinks must be stored in approved location and must be in a cup with lid and straw. Employee food must also be stored in separate location from customer food. Corrected on site. Observed food not covered. Keep food covered in coolers and on the line. Corrected on site. Observed dish machine not producing a sanitized dish. Discontinue use until repaired and use three-compartment sink method. Corrected on site. Observed wipe cloths not stored in sanitizer between uses. Observed pans stacked while wet. Do not wet stack pans. Observed single-service articles stored face-up and open to contamination. Store items inverted/covered. Store food picks/skewers with food contact portion down to protect it. Observed dumpster with no drain plug. Replace missing drain plug. Repair ceiling at hood. Keep shelving clean.
