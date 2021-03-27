Whitfield Restaurant Reports for March 27

Whitfield County Environmental Health conducts inspections of restaurants and other food establishments. The inspectors may require a re-inspection. Restaurants and other food establishments are required by law to post their most recent inspection permit. The Daily Citizen-News lists areas where the establishments are out of compliance with the regulations. Recent scores for all six counties within the North Georgia Health District are available at www.nghd.org.
City Park School
405 School St.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 98
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: All food served to children is pre-packaged and juices pasteurized. All employees are wearing masks and sanitizing surfaces. Raw eggs on site — used for hard-boiled eggs (fully cooked) for salads and used for teacher meals only. No violations observed.
Downtown Creamery
330 Wolfe St.
Current score: 100
Previous score: N/A
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A
Comments: None.
Paleteria y Nevaria Monarca
907 Glenwood Ave.
Current score: 74
Previous score: 90
Current grade: C
Previous grade: A
Comments: Fried pinwheels and potato chips (homemade) are bought from a man who makes them at home. Food made at home and not produced by an approved source can never be sold at an establishment. Removed from establishment. Employees taking home. Corrected on site. Temperature of time and temperature control for safety/potentially hazardous food were out of temperature in large display cooler and other smaller display coolers. Milk, cheese, yogurts and cabbage discarded. Corrected on site. No time and temperature control for safety foods date-marked. All food must be date-marked with a seven-day maximum. Food not in original container and not labeled. All food must be labeled with product name. Do not re-use containers previously used to store dairy products due to concerns about allergies. Meeting on Friday, March 12, at 1:30 p.m. at North Georgia Health District to discuss violations.
