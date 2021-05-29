Whitfield Restaurant Reports for May 29: Employee restroom needs trash can with lid; do not line shelves with cardboard; and other health code violations

Whitfield County Environmental Health conducts inspections of restaurants and other food establishments. The inspectors may require a re-inspection. Restaurants and other food establishments are required by law to post their most recent inspection permit. The Daily Citizen-News lists areas where the establishments are out of compliance with the regulations. Recent scores for all six counties within the North Georgia Health District are available at www.nghd.org.
Blue Ridge School
100 Bogle St.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 91
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Cedar Ridge Elementary School
285 Cedar Ridge Road
Current score: 100
Previous score: 96
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Coahulla Creek High School
3361 Crow Road
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Dalton High School
1500 Manly St.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Dawnville Elementary School
1380 Dawnville Road N.E.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Impact Nutrition
700 Redwine St., suite 1
Current score: 100
Previous score: 78
Current grade: A
Previous grade: C
Comments: No violations. Contract with building owner ends June 30. Turn in food service permit to Environmental Health Office after closing. Must apply for a new location when it's found.
Learning Tree Elementary School
300 S. Tibbs Road
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
New Hope Middle School
1325 New Hope Road
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Northwest Whitfield High School
1651 Tunnel Hill-Varnell Road
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Pleasant Grove Elementary School
2725 Cleveland Highway
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Red Clay Resort
5510 Red Clay Road
Current score: 100
Previous score: 92
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Casa Frida
323 N. Hamilton St.
Current score: 99
Previous score: N/A
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A
Comments: Finish upstairs unisex toilet/bathroom. Finish wood trim at floor and paint wood. Door must fully self-close. Restroom requires trash can with lid, paper towels and handwashing signage. Fill depressions in floor at mop sink and seal floor. Owner/operator was requested to add screens for flies at "garage" doors but he opted not to and instead try other forms of fly deterrents. If flies become a problem, then screens will be necessary when garage doors are open. OK to permit and open establishment.
Japanese Grill
816 Walnut Square Blvd., suite 28A
Current score: 99
Previous score: N/A
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A
Comments: Employee restroom needs trash can with lid. Finish wall and base at chest freezer. Paint wood at grill. Need choking poster and employee handwash signage at all hand sinks to include bathroom. OK to permit facility and open.
Christian Heritage School
1600 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Current score: 98
Previous score: 91
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed single-service articles stored face up and open to contamination on shelves. Store inverted to protect. Must have appropriate test strips for sanitizer used to clean tables at high school.
North Whitfield Middle School
3450 Cleveland Highway
Current score: 98
Previous score: N/A
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A
Comments: Replace pressure gauge for final rinse on dish machine. Must be 15-25 PSI when replaced. Finish base tile in janitor/can wash, not mop at mop sink and in corner behind pipe. OK to permit.
Dalton High School Culinary Arts
1500 Manly St.
Current score: 94
Previous score: 94
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed several items in reach-in cooler not properly date-marked. Commercially-packaged items and cut tomatoes must be properly dated when opened or cut and placed in refrigerator with seven-day discard date.
Marco's Pizza
785 Shugart Road, suite 8
Current score: 93
Previous score: 92
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed employee preparing food with no hair restraint. Observed knives stored unprotected on magnetic knife holder. Remove magnetic knife holder and properly stored knives in a protected manner. Observed back door not fully self-closing. Repair self-closure on back door. New Violation.
Regency Park Health & Rehabilitation
1212 Broadrick Drive
Current score: 90
Previous score: 96
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed time and temperature control foods held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees in walk-in cooler. All items either thrown away or relocated. Time and temperature control foods must be cold held at 41 degree or lower. Corrected on site. Observed time and temperature control foods held at temperatures less than 135 degrees in warming cabinet. Items moved to oven and reheated and to be hot held in oven until warming cabinet is repaired. All time and temperature control foods must be hot held at 135 degrees or higher. Corrected on site. Do not line shelves with cardboard. Cardboard is not non-absorbent. Repair final rinse temperature gauge on dish machine. Must have high-temperature registering device to run through dish machine.
Loncheria Los Compadres
1900 E. Morris St.
Current score: 85
Previous score: 85
Current grade: B
Previous grade: B
Comments: Several time and temperature control foods out of temperature in both reach-in cooler and prep-top cooler. Have these coolers serviced as soon as possible. All time and temperature control foods must be cold held at 41 degrees or lower. Properly post most recent inspection report. Observed ceiling vent open with no screening to keep flies out. Keep vent closed or install screening.
