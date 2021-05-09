Whitfield Restaurant Reports for May 8: Pitchers in dining room uncovered; employee preparing food with no hair restraint; and other health code violations

Whitfield County Environmental Health conducts inspections of restaurants and other food establishments. The inspectors may require a re-inspection. Restaurants and other food establishments are required by law to post their most recent inspection permit. The Daily Citizen-News lists areas where the establishments are out of compliance with the regulations. Recent scores for all six counties within the North Georgia Health District are available at www.nghd.org.
Beaverdale Elementary School
9196 Highway 2
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None
Cafe' Leon
229 N. Hamilton St.
Current score: 100
Previous score: N/A
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A
Comments: None.
Cohutta Elementary School
254 Wolfe St.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Daalu World Kitchen
116 W. King St.
Current score: 100
Previous score: N/A
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A
Comments: Must have Certified Food Service Manage within 30 days.
Eastbrook Middle School
1382 Eastbrook Road S.E.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Fitness 1440 Dalton
816 Walnut Square Blvd., suite B
Current score: 100
Previous score: N/A
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A
Comments: OK to permit.
Southeast Whitfield High School
1954 Riverbend Road
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Valley Point Elementary School
3798 S. Dixie Highway
Current score: 100
Previous score: 95
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Valley Point Middle School
3796 S. Dixie Highway
Current score: 100
Previous score: 96
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Westside Elementary School
1815 Utility Road
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Westside Middle School
580 LaFayette Road
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Danny's Cafe
617 E. Morris St.
Current score: 99
Previous score: N/A
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A
Comments: Finish stainless steel flashing at corners in kitchen.
Eastside Elementary School
102 Hill Road
Current score: 99
Previous score: 89
Current grade: A
Previous grade: B
Comments: No graduated scale for sanitizer was observed. Must place new scale at three-compartment sink near the dishwasher.
Five Star Food Service Cafe 72
616 E. Walnut Ave.
Current score: 98
Previous score: N/A
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A
Comments: Observed torn cooler door gaskets. Replace with new gaskets. Employee restroom trash can must have a lid and be completely covered. Repair wall base in downstairs storage.
Arenas El Sueno 2 Mexican Restaurant
3957 Cleveland Highway, suite 3
Current score: 96
Previous score: N/A
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A
Comments: Finish tiling floor at wait station area in front of office door. Repair self-closure on back door. Repair threshold and weather stripping around back door so that no light is visible when door is closed. OK to open —new facility.
Taqueria Paisanos
1113 E. Walnut Ave.
Current score: 96
Previous score: 94
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Personal drinks observed in water bottles and in plastic tumbler stored on top shelf of cooler. Personal drinks must be in to-go cup with lids and straws and stored below and away from good and utensils. Corrected on site.
Don Lolo's Mexican Restaurant
3590 S. Dixie Highway
Current score: 95
Previous score: N/A
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A
Comments: Observed employee preparing foods with no hair restraint. Must properly wear an approved hair restraint. Observed knives stored in-between equipment. Store knives in an approved location. Observed gaskets on doors of reach-in cooler in disrepair. Repair torn door gaskets.
Dug Gap Elementary School
2132 Dug Gap Road
Current score: 95
Previous score: 91
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Can opener was observed to be unclean while stored. Blade was unclean. Can opener must be properly cleaned prior to storing. Employee was advised. Corrected on site. Fan above dish machine area was observed to be unclean (full of dust). Fans must be cleaned and well maintained.
The Oakwood
195 W. Cuyler St.
Current score: 92
Previous score: 99
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: One bucket had weak sanitizer levels. Another cloth bucket was catching dripping water from hand sink above; fix leak. Move sanitizing bucket elsewhere. Corrected on site. Pitchers in dining room must be covered or shielded from contamination. Install simple sneeze guard or use pitchers with lids. Dishwasher wearing same gloves to handle clean and soiled dishes. Clean gloves and wash hands before handling clean dishes. Must have Certified Food Safety Manager before current CFSM leaves establishment.
Santiago's Taqueria
2713 Cleveland Highway
Current score: 91
Previous score: 92
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Proper hot holding of meat (carne asada) was not observed. Meat was out of temperature. Griddle must be left running to avoid out of temperature. Meat was reheated to reach a temperature of 165 degrees. Corrected on site.
The Filling Station
316 N. Hamilton St.
Current score: 91
Previous score: 91
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Foods in glass door coolers were out of temperature. Certified Food Safety Manager says temperatures in morning were less than 41 degrees. Potentially hazardous foods/time and temperature control for safety foods (TCS) moved to commercial stainless steel tabletop cooler. Non-TCS foods moved to glass door coolers. No TCS foods to be store here. Owner to purchase commercial stainless steel cooler large enough to accommodate all TCS foods stored. Must have cooler by May 11. Temps will be rechecked on April 28. Corrected on site.
