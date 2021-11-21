Whitfield Restaurant Reports for Nov. 21: Employee sitting on prep top table; hands not properly washed; and other health code violations

Whitfield County Environmental Health conducts inspections of restaurants and other food establishments. The inspectors may require a re-inspection. Restaurants and other food establishments are required by law to post their most recent inspection permit. The Daily Citizen-News lists areas where the establishments are out of compliance with the regulations. Recent scores for all six counties within the North Georgia Health District are available at www.nghd.org.
Beaverdale Elementary School
9196 Highway 2
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Chick-fil-A at Dalton Mall
816 Walnut Square Blvd., suite 59
Current score: 100
Previous score: 96
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
City Park School
405 School St.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Coahulla Creek High School
3361 Crow Road
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Dawnville Elementary School
1380 Dawnville Road N.E.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Eastbrook Middle School
1382 Eastbrook Road S.E.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Eastside Elementary Schoo
102 Hill Road
Current score: 100
Previous score: 99
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Econo Lodge
1507 N. Tibbs Road
Current score: 100
Previous score: 97
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Hammond Creek Middle School
330 Pleasant Grove Drive N.E.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Northwest Whitfield High School
1651 Tunnel Hill-Varnell Road
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Pleasant Grove Elementary School
2725 Cleveland Highway
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Roan School
1116 Roan St.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 98
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Shaw Bistro
1215 Memorial Drive
Current score: 100
Previous score: 95
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Tunnel Hill Elementary School
203 E. School St.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Valley Point Elementary School
3798 S. Dixie Highway
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Valley Point Middle School
3796 S. Dixie Highway
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Whitfield County Career Academy
2300 Maddox Chapel Road
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Crescent City Tavern
324 S. Depot St.
Current score: 99
Previous score: 87
Current grade: A
Previous grade: B
Comments: Personal items must be placed in designated areas. Keep away from possible contamination.
Freya Lounge Corp.
303 E. Morris St.
Current score: 99
Previous score: N/A
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A
Comments: Finish bathroom walls so that they are smooth, non-absorbent and easily cleanable. Floors behind bar and in kitchen are not completely smooth. Will most likely need to be tiled in future if not able to be kept clean. Lights above bar must either be moved back or replaced with shatterproof bulbs.
Walnut Hill Farm
800 Lee Bryant Road
Current score: 99
Previous score: 95
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: In-use utensils must be stored properly away from possible contaminants.
Buckin' Burrito
212 N. Hamilton St.
Current score: 97
Previous score: 90
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Unlabeled jug in walk-in. Food must be properly labeled when not in original container. Keep personal items properly. Corrected on site.
Cafe Ostro
240 Hamilton St.
Current score: 97
Previous score: 97
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Food not properly labeled. Food contents in containers must be labeled with type food. Corrected on site.
Dairy Queen Grill & Chill
2773 Cleveland Highway
Current score: 97
Previous score: 94
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Time and temperature control for safety food not disposed of on proper date. When date-marked for certain date, food must be discarded by that date. Corrected on site.
Park Creek School
1500 Hale Bowen Drive
Current score: 97
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: No hair restraints. Hair restraints must be worn at all times.
Schlotzsky's Deli
1325 W. Walnut Ave.
Current score: 97
Previous score: N/A
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A
Comments: Remove magnetic knife holders and store knives covered/protected. Keep caps on cup dispenser at drive-up window. Replace moldy caulking at mop and three-compartment sinks. Replace missing caulk at hand sink. Replace/repair mop sinks. Keep wall and ceiling tiles clean, especially near ceiling vents. Repair/replace counter top at front hand sink. Replace any broken/missing floor and base tiles.
Christian Heritage School
1600 MLK Blvd.
Current score: 96
Previous score: 98
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: All chemicals must be stored in an approved location away from food and food contact surfaces. Corrected on site.
Maxima Nutrición
520 MLK Blvd.
Current score: 96
Previous score: 96
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: No hair restraint in prep area observed. Hair restraint must be used at all times. Scoops for food product not properly stored. In-use utensils must be stored away to prevent contamination.
Unik Sweet Delights
238 N. Hamilton St.
Current score: 95
Previous score: 95
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Food not properly stored and covered in reach-in cooler in the kitchen. Food must be properly covered and protected from possible cross contamination. Corrected on site. Personal items not in designated areas. Keep all personal items in designated areas. Corrected on site.
Dalton High School Culinary Arts
1500 Manly St.
Current score: 94
Previous score: 94
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed several items in reach-in cooler not properly date-marked. Commercially packaged items must be date-marked with seven-day discard date once opened.
Baymont Inn & Suites
2106 Chattanooga Road
Current score: 91
Previous score: 92
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Gravy not held at proper temperature for hot holding foods. Reheated foods must be held at 135 degrees. Corrected on site.
Perfect Cup Deli
112 W. Crawford St.
Current score: 91
Previous score: 92
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Hands not properly washed. Hand washing must happen often and whenever necessary. Make sure sink is accessible. No obstructions. Corrected on site.
Tacos Tu Go
809 N. Hamilton St.
Current score: 91
Previous score: 95
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: No sanitizer in sanitizer bucket. Must use sanitizer to clean and sanitize food contact surfaces. Corrected on site. Personal items observed throughout the kitchen and reach-in cooler. Must maintain personal items in designated areas.
Baja Coop
222 N. Hamilton St.
Current score: 89
Previous score: 89
Current grade: B
Previous grade: B
Comments: Queso was not held at proper temperature. Items must be held at 41 degrees and under. Corrected on site.
El Pollo Alegre
323 S. Grimes St.
Current score: 89
Previous score: 85
Current grade: B
Previous grade: B
Comments: Various time and temperature control for safety foods found out of temperature for cold holding. TCS foods must be held at 41 degrees or less. Discarded. Corrected on site. Chicken temperature below required minimum. TCS foods must be held at 135 degrees or above for hot holding. Corrected on site.
Domino's Pizza
222 W. Cuyler St.
Current score: 87
Previous score: 91
Current grade: B
Previous grade: A
Comments: Person In Charge to demonstrate knowledge or questions asked by health authority. Person In Charge must be able to provide health authority with information on certain procedures. Corrected on site. No sanitizer in sanitizer bucket. Sanitizer must be available and provided. No test strips. Corrected on site. Observed employee sitting on prep top table. Prep top must never be sat on or used for other purposes other than prep of food. Corrected on site. No test strips provided or located by Person In Charge. Test strips must be supplied for correct concentrations of sanitizer/disinfectant/chemicals. Floors and walls observed to be unclean. Must routinely clean the walk-in cooler and the walls of facility.
