Whitfield Restaurant Reports for Nov. 7: Flies in restaurant; mildew on walls; and other health code violations

Whitfield County Environmental Health conducts inspections of restaurants and other food establishments. The inspectors may require a re-inspection. Restaurants and other food establishments are required by law to post their most recent inspection permit. The Daily Citizen-News lists areas where the establishments are out of compliance with the regulations. Recent scores for all six counties within the North Georgia Health District are available at www.nghd.org.
Coahulla Creek High School
3361 Crow Road
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
New Hope Middle School
1325 New Hope Road
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Northwest Whitfield High School
1651 Tunnel Hill-Varnell Road
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Pleasant Grove Elementary School
2725 Cleveland Highway
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Elbert Shaw Regional Youth Detention Center
2735 Underwood Road
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Starbucks
1365 W. Walnut Ave.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 97
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Tunnel Hill Elementary School
203 E. School St.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Varnell Elementary School
4421 Highway 2
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Westside Elementary School
1815 Utility Road
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Westside Middle School
580 LaFayette Road
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
The Sauce'd Pig
2955-3 Cleveland Highway
Current score: 98
Previous score: 99
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed mop sink and walls in need of cleaning. Observed caulk at several sinks in need of replacement.
McDonald's
142 Carbondale Road
Current score: 97
Previous score: 93
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed containers stacked while wet. Properly air dry containers prior to stacking. Observed cups in cup holders with no tops. Keep tops on cup holders to protect cups. Observed fan in kitchen with dust accumulation. Keep fans clean.
The Farm Golf Club
187 S. Goose Hill Road
Current score: 96
Previous score: 98
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Strength of sanitizer in cloth bucket too strong (200 parts per million). Maintain 100 ppm chlorine. Unapproved pesticide. Use only those pesticides approved for use in commercial food services. Corrected on site.
Domino's Pizza
3591 Chattanooga Road
Current score: 96
Previous score: 98
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Caulk at three-compartment sink has gotten black/moldy. Caulking must be replaced. Observed flies in restaurant. Do not prop open back door.
LongHorn Steakhouse
1315 W. Walnut Ave.
Current score: 96
Previous score: 95
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Unlabeled chemical bottle. Label all chemical bottles with working name of chemical. Pesticides stored with cleaning compounds; segregate pesticides. Corrected on site.
Bob's Burgers
3356 S. Dixie Highway
Current score: 94
Previous score: 99
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed dented cans stored in working stock. Dented cans must be segregated and labeled or discarded. Observed single-service articles stored without protection. Store single-service articles inverted or covered. Keep lids on cup dispensers. No raw, exposed wood allowed. Finish out area at pizza buffet station.
Fiesta Mexicana Restaurant
1525 Cleveland Highway
Current score: 94
Previous score: 83
Current grade: A
Previous grade: B
Comments: Strength of sanitizer in cloth buckets too strong (greater than 200 parts per million). Maintain 100 ppm chlorine. Corrected on site.
Subway
142 Carbondale Road
Current score: 94
Previous score: 94
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed wipe cloth laying on counter. Wipe cloths must be kept in sanitizing solution. Observed containers stacked while wet. Properly air dry containers prior to stacking. Observed many holes in walls in kitchen. Seal all holes.
Chef Lin
100 W. Walnut Ave., suite 146
Current score: 93
Previous score: 91
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed bulk ingredient storage improperly labeled. Must ensure label matched ingredient stored. Observed metal pans stacked while still wet. Ensure all equipment properly air dries prior to stacking. Observed trash cans in women's restroom and employee restroom without lids. These trash cans must have lids. Observed lights in kitchen not properly shielded. Replace missing light shields.
Whitfield County Detention Center
805 Professional Blvd.
Current score: 92
Previous score: 96
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Two hand sinks without paper towels. Keep all hand sinks properly stocked at all times. Corrected on site. Using styrofoam cups to scoop bulk foods. Scoops must have handles. Clean mildew on walls. Ceiling peeling in dish area. Suggest stainless steel ceiling panels in that corner.
Christian Heritage School
1600 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Current score: 91
Previous score: 94
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Food employees have not signed Health Policy Agreement. All food handlers must read and sign Health Policy Agreement. Will recheck on Oct. 22. Food handlers are required to wear hair restraints. Post current inspection at both locations.
Zaxby's
2710 Airport Road
Current score: 91
Previous score: 94
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Raw chicken at 45.4 degrees. 47.5. Hold temperature controlled food cold at 41 degrees or lower. Corrected on site.
Subway
920 Market St., suite G
Current score: 81
Previous score: 90
Current grade: B
Previous grade: A
Comments: Employee drink in bottle; must be in single-service cup with lid and straw. Two employee drinks on prep table. Segregate drinks. Corrected on site. No sanitizer in cloth bucket. Maintain 200 to 300 parts per million quaternary. Corrected on site. Chicken at 45.9 degrees, steak at 50.4. Hold temperature controlled food cold at 41 degrees or lower. Discarded. Corrected on site. Meatballs at 105.3 degrees. Hold temperature controlled food hot at 135 degrees or higher. Discarded. Corrected on site.
Los Maguey Mexican Restaurant
101 Cottonwood Mill Road
Current score: 80
Previous score: 88
Current grade: B
Previous grade: B
Comments: Observed cooked chicken stored below raw chicken. Observed raw shrimp and eggs stored above milk. Observed raw fish stored below raw chicken. Observed raw beef stored below raw chicken. All in walk-in cooler. Ready-to-eat foods must be stored above raw meats/seafood. Must have proper vertical separation of raw meats/poultry/seafood according to final cook temperature. Items removed from walk-in cooler and manager educated as to proper storage techniques. Corrected on site. Observed cooked refried beans from day before still at 51 degrees. Cooked foods must be properly and quickly cooled from 135 degrees to 41 degrees in six hours. Items must be placed in shallow pans and not stacked while cooling. Once cooled properly, you can can place in deep containers for storage. Items discarded. Corrected on site. Observed containers stacked while wet. Containers must air dry prior to stacking. Observed plates, bowls, etc. stored face up and open to contamination. Invert or cover plates, bowls, etc. Observed single-service articles stored face up and open to contamination. Invert/cover single-service articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.