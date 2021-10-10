Whitfield Restaurant Reports for Oct. 10: Hands not washed before preparing order; 'highly suggest' deep cleaning at end of season; and other health code violations

Whitfield County Environmental Health conducts inspections of restaurants and other food establishments. The inspectors may require a re-inspection. Restaurants and other food establishments are required by law to post their most recent inspection permit. The Daily Citizen-News lists areas where the establishments are out of compliance with the regulations. Recent scores for all six counties within the North Georgia Health District are available at www.nghd.org.
Antioch Elementary School
1819 Riverbend Road
Current score: 100
Previous score: 99
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Cedar Ridge Elementary School
285 Cedar Ridge Road
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Lifetime Nutrition
1122 S. Thornton Ave.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Loncheria Los Compadres
312 E. Morris St.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Regional Youth Detention Center
2735 Underwood Drive
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Southeast Whitfield High School
1954 Riverbend Road
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Varnell Elementary School
4421 Highway 2
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Varnell Nutrition
3925 Cleveland Highway, suite A
Current score: 100
Previous score: 99
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Wood Dale Health Care Center
1102 Burleyson Drive
Current score: 100
Previous score: 99
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Dough Boy's Pizzeria
2642 Chattanooga Road
Current score: 98
Previous score: 96
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed single-service articles not properly stored. Invert/cover single-service articles. Corrected on site. Finish out wall at air conditioning unit in ice cream area. Also, ceiling tiles in ice cream area must be smooth, non-absorbent and easily cleanable. New Violation.
Little Caesars
1263 N. Glenwood Ave.
Current score: 97
Previous score: 94
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Clean cooler door, handles, etc. Keep shelving clean. Clean floors under equipment/shelving. Walls in need of cleaning, especially at three-compartment sink. Several floor tiles broken/missing. Need to re-grout tile floor at three-compartment sink.
Dalton Convention Center
2211 Tony Ingle Parkway
Current score: 96
Previous score: 98
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed dish machine not providing a sanitized dish. Discontinue use and use back-up dish machine or three-compartment sink method until repaired. Observed food wedger stored as clean with food particles present. Must properly wash, rinse and sanitize equipment. Corrected on site. Get high-temperature registering device for dish machines.
Hamilton's
243 N. Hamilton St., suite 5
Current score: 95
Previous score: 95
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed bulk food containers not properly labeled as to contents. Label all bulk food containers with common name of product. Observed scoop stored in flour with handle in contact with flour. Keep scoops stored with handle up. Plates, bowls, etc. must be covered/inverted while stored. Floor in need of resealing/re-grouting in several areas. Hood needs cleaning.
Old School BBQ
1814 Utility Road, suite 2
Current score: 95
Previous score: 99
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed chemical spray bottle stored next to food contact surfaces. Store chemicals in approved location. Do not mix spray sanitizer too rich. Keep within required parameters. Corrected on site. Ensure that scoops/utensils are not stored with handle in contact with product. Store ice scoop protected.
Georgia Nutrition
901 N. Glenwood Ave.
Current score: 94
Previous score: 90
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Employees must have hair put up away from any possible contamination. Corrected on site. Spoons and other single-use articles must be properly stored. Handles must be facing the same upward direction to avoid contamination.
Starbucks Coffee
1305 Glenwood Ave.
Current score: 94
Previous score: 92
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Post handwashing signage in restrooms. Post inspection report in drive-up window. Post choking poster in patron area. Observed cups stored improperly. Invert/cover cups. Corrected on site. Restrooms with handles on inside must be supplied with paper towels. Install paper towel dispenser in restrooms. Ensure that fly fan at drive-up window is not turned off since it is not self-closing.
Dunkin' Donuts
300 Smith Industrial Blvd.
Current score: 91
Previous score: 92
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Milk and light cream in one of the reach-in coolers was 47 degrees. Person-in-charge stated they had just received milk. Items in cooler were placed in walk-in cooler and were re-temped at 41 degrees. Items must be maintained and stored at temperatures under 41 degrees. Corrected on site.
La Curva
900 Riverbend Road
Current score: 91
Previous score: 94
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Hands were not washed properly after handling water solution with chlorine. Hands must be washed after any barehand contact with chemicals. Corrected on site.
Cicis Pizza
1345 W. Walnut Ave.
Current score: 90
Previous score: 89
Current grade: A
Previous grade: B
Comments: Observed employee drink with no lid stored with food/food contact surfaces. Employee drinks must be in cup with lid and straw and stored away from food/food contact surfaces in one area. Corrected on site. Observed no sanitizer in sanitizer bucket. Keep sanitizer at appropriate level. Corrected to 150 parts per million quaternary. Corrected on site. Observed single-service articles stored face up. Invert/cover single-service articles. Observed flour on water heater, fire extinguisher, etc. Keep non-food contact surfaces clean.
Cyra's
208 N. Pentz St.
Current score: 90
Previous score: 96
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Multiple items observed out of temperature in multiple cooling units. Items for proper cold holding must be at adequate temperature. Items were disposed of when out of temperature. Corrected on site. Plates were not inverted. Invert plates for proper storage and to protect from contamination.
Western Sizzlin Steakhouse
501 Legion Drive
Current score: 90
Previous score: 92
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed can opener blade and holster with accumulation present. Keep can opener blade and holster clean. Corrected on site. Observed metal pans stacked while wet. Allow items to air dry prior to stacking. Observed single-service articles improperly stored. Invert/cover to-go lids on shelving. Observed gaskets on several cooler/warming cabinet doors in disrepair and in need of replacement. Observed trash can with no lid in employee restroom. Trash can must be completely covered. Observed debris under shelving in dry storage. Keep floors clean under shelving/equipment.
Cold Point Ice Cream
1273 N. Glenwood Ave.
Current score: 87
Previous score: 92
Current grade: B
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed raw, shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods. Raw, shell eggs must be stored below ready-to-eat foods. Corrected on site. Observed employee food stored in with consumer foods. Employee foods must be stored separate from consumer food. Corrected on site. Toilet room in need of cleaning and resupply. Do not store boxes on floor under shelving. All storage must be 6 inches above floor.
Pelican's Snoballs
1501 Cleveland Highway
Current score: 88
Previous score: 93
Current grade: B
Previous grade: A
Comments: Person-in-charge had evident residual blood on nose from infected piercing. Employees are required to not have discharge from eyes, nose or mouth. Person-in- charge was made aware. Person-in-charge went into restroom and sanitized affected area then covered the area with an adhesive bandage. Corrected on site. Person-in-charge did not have any hair restraints. Hair must be put up and must be covered from potential contamination. Corrected on site. Front window and drive-thru window were not self-closing. Must be self-closing and must stay closed. This must be corrected before opening for new season. Highly suggest deep cleaning at end of season. Please call the office if remodeling. Self-closing windows must be installed. Floor must be replaced. Corrected on site.
Vallarta Taqueria Inc.
801 E. Walnut Ave., suite C
Current score: 81
Previous score: 87
Current grade: B
Previous grade: B
Comments: Hands were not washed before preparing an order. Hands must be always properly washed before handling food and at adequate times. Barehand contact was observed when handling raw onions. No bare hands when handling ready-to-eat foods. Corrected on site, washed hands and put gloves on, scooped out surrounding raw onions. Corrected on site. Employee restroom did not have adequate handwashing station — no soap or hand towels. Employees must have adequate handwashing facilities. Corrected on site, employee made sure the restroom is supplied with soap and paper towels. Corrected on site. Multiple items were observed with improper dating and out of date. Employee disposed of out-of-date items. Corrected on site.
