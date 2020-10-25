Whitfield Restaurant Reports for Oct. 24: COVID-19 signage required; employee with fingernails past fingertips; and other health code violations

Whitfield County Environmental Health conducts inspections of restaurants and other food establishments. The inspectors may require a re-inspection. Restaurants and other food establishments are required by law to post their most recent inspection permit. The Daily Citizen-News lists areas where the establishments are out of compliance with the regulations. Recent scores for all six counties within the North Georgia Health District are available at www.nghd.org.
Gondolier Pizza
900 S. Thornton Ave.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 99
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Park Creek School
1500 Hale Bowen Drive
Current score: 100
Previous score: 99
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Pupuseria Salvadorena La Bendicion
307 Smith Industrial Blvd., suite C-D
Current score: 100
Previous score: 99
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Signage for front door: "If you have the symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with the symptoms of COVID-19, you may not enter."
Westwood School
708 Trammel St.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Whitfield County Career Academy
2300 Maddox Chapel Road
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Zaxby's
352 Northgate Drive
Current score: 99
Previous score: 98
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Shelf under hot boxes is very rusted; replace shelf.
City Park School
405 School St.
Current score: 98
Previous score: 99
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Paint all bare wood on pallets; use wipeable paint.
Antioch Elementary School
1819 Riverbend Road
Current score: 97
Previous score: 99
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Processing vegetables in three-compartment sink. Use vegetable prep sink for all fruits/vegetables. Corrected on site.
Dalton Middle School
1250 Cross Plains Trail
Current score: 97
Previous score: 99
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Food stored on floor; store food 6 inches off floor.
Roan School
1116 Roan St.
Current score: 97
Previous score: 99
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Employee without proper hair restraint. Hair restraints are required for all food workers. Corrected on site.
Checkers
883 Shugart Road
Current score: 96
Previous score: 96
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: All three cloth buckets were weak on sanitizer strength. Maintain 200-300 parts per million quaternary. Corrected on site.
Guadalajara of Dalton
817 S. Hamilton St.
Current score: 96
Previous score: 96
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Unapproved pesticides. Use only those pesticides approved for use in commercial food service. Discarded. Corrected on site.
Ozone Skate Center
611 Sheridan Ave.
Current score: 96
Previous score: 96
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Hand sink blocked in back pizza room. Never block the hand sink. Cart moved. Corrected on site.
Trinity Barbecue
825 Chattanooga Road, suite 34
Current score: 96
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Drinks stored on floor; store all food/drink items 6 inches off floor. Employee without hair restraint. Hair restraints are required. Employee with wrist jewelry; no wrist jewelry permitted. Need quaternary test strips.
Dalton Golf & Country Club
333 Country Club Way
Current score: 95
Previous score: 98
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Employee drink in bottle. Drinks must be in single-service cup with lid and straw. Discarded. Corrected on site. Hand sink blocked in wait station. Do not block hand sinks; must be easily accessible. Moved. Corrected on site. Box of cups on the floor. Store single-service items 6 inches off floor.
Hardee's
1301 Glenwood Ave.
Current score: 95
Previous score: 96
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Wiping cloths on counter. Store cloths in sanitizer when not in hand. Corrected on site. Invert single-service items. Ansul out of date; service Ansul.
McDonald's
1210 Glenwood Ave.
Current score: 94
Previous score: 91
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Both cloth buckets were weak on sanitizer. Maintain 100 parts per million chlorine. Corrected on site.
Jersey Mike's Subs
1367 W. Walnut Ave.
Current score: 92
Previous score: 93
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Container of sugar not covered. Cover foods to prevent contamination. Corrected on site. Can opener blade very soiled. Keep food contact surfaces clean and sanitized. Corrected on site. Date meats when out.
Santiago's Taqueria
2713 Cleveland Highway
Current score: 92
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Food on steam table not covered and food not in use. During slow business hours and when no orders are being made, all food must be covered to avoid contamination. Rice made yesterday and still in reach-in cooler today was not date-marked. All food must be date-marked if it will be stored for more than 24 hours.
Blue Ridge School
100 Bogle St.
Current score: 91
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Baked beans at 46.5 degrees; milk at 46 degrees; cheese sticks at 48 degrees. Hold temperature controlled foods cold at 41 degrees or lower. Food moved to walk-in freezer. Corrected on site.
Brookwood School
501 Central Ave.
Current score: 91
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Yogurt at 43.5 degrees; cheese sticks at 44, 45.5 degrees; juice at 45 degrees. Hold temperature controlled foods cold at 41 degrees or lower. Items moved. Corrected on site.
Dug Gap Elementary School
2132 Dug Gap Road
Current score: 91
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Hot dogs at 120 degrees. Hold temperature controlled foods hot at 135 degrees or higher. Corrected on site.
Panda Express
1521 W. Walnut Ave.
Current score: 91
Previous score: 94
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Rice at 108.7 degrees. Hold temperature controlled foods hot at 135 degrees or higher. Discarded. Corrected on site.
Pupuseria La Curva No. 2
1218 N. Thornton Ave.
Current score: 91
Previous score: 96
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Sanitizer in cloth bucket too weak. Maintain 100 parts per million chlorine. Sanitizer in sink too weak; maintain 50 parts per million chlorine. Corrected on site. Food on floor in walk-in. Store 6 inches off floor. Must have sign on door: "If you have the symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with the symptoms of COVID-19, you may not enter."
Waffle House
1912 Chattanooga Road
Current score: 91
Previous score: 95
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Sliced ham at 49.1 degrees; diced ham at 52 degrees; sliced tomato at 47.5 degrees. Hold temperature controlled foods cold at 41 degrees or lower. Iced down. Corrected on site.
Toyo Japan
100 Rhythm Drive
Current score: 90
Previous score: 91
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Employee drink in bottle. Drinks must be in single-service cup with lid and straw. Discarded. Corrected on site. Cabbage on floor in walk-in, bag of sugar on floor. Store food 6 inches off floor. Corrected on site. Wiping cloths on counters. Store cloths in sanitizer between uses. Clean prep cooler handles; clean walls.
Casa Frida
238 N. Hamilton St.
Current score: 89
Previous score: 92
Current grade: B
Previous grade: A
Comments: Hard boiled eggs at 41 degrees; corn at 43.5 degrees; beans at 44.6 degrees. Hold temperature controlled foods at 41 degrees or below. Chlorine test strips required. Seal gap at back door.
Eastside Elementary School
102 Hill Road
Current score: 89
Previous score: 91
Current grade: B
Previous grade: A
Comments: Juice at 44 degrees. Hold temperature controlled foods cold at 41 degrees or lower. Moved to walk-in. Corrected on site.
Native
825 Chattanooga Road
Current score: 89
Previous score: 96
Current grade: B
Previous grade: A
Comments: Establishment does not have copies of Employee Health Agreement. All employees must read and sign agreement. Copies must be kept on site. Establishment bottling juices. A variance and a hazard analysis and critical control points plan are required to bottle juices. Juices pulled. Corrected on site. Hair restraints and beard restraint required. Nails past tips. Keep nails trimmed to tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.