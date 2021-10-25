Whitfield Restaurant Reports for Oct. 24: Employees must wash hands when leaving and re-entering restaurant; hand sink used to dispose milk; and other health code violations

Whitfield County Environmental Health conducts inspections of restaurants and other food establishments. The inspectors may require a re-inspection. Restaurants and other food establishments are required by law to post their most recent inspection permit. The Daily Citizen-News lists areas where the establishments are out of compliance with the regulations. Recent scores for all six counties within the North Georgia Health District are available at www.nghd.org.

Cohutta Elementary School

254 Wolfe St.

Current score: 100

Previous score: 100

Current grade: A

Previous grade: A

Comments: None.

Dalton High School

1500 Manly St.

Current score: 100

Previous score: 100

Current grade: A

Previous grade: A

Comments: None.

New Hope Elementary School

1175 New Hope Road

Current score: 100

Previous score: 100

Current grade: A

Previous grade: A

Comments: None.

New Hope Middle School

1325 New Hope Road

Current score: 100

Previous score: 100

Current grade: A

Previous grade: A

Comments: None.

North Whitfield Middle School

3450 Cleveland Highway

Current score: 100

Previous score: 98

Current grade: A

Previous grade: A

Comments: None.

Brookwood School

501 Central Ave.

Current score: 99

Previous score: 99

Current grade: A

Previous grade: A

Comments: Observed inadequate disposal of milk into hand sink. Hand sink must never be used to dispose of foods. Keep hand sink clear of clutter and only use for handwashing. Dispose of milk in appropriate area. Corrected on site.

Georgia Sheriffs' Cherokee Estates/Cody House

850 Cherokee Estates Road

Current score: 96

Previous score: 97

Current grade: A

Previous grade: A

Comments: Must have sanitizer test strips in kitchen. Must have air gap built into plumbing at three-compartment sink.

Papa's Pizza To Go

1509 Dawnville Road

Current score: 90

Previous score: 94

Current grade: A

Previous grade: A

Comments: All employees must wash hands when leaving and re-entering the establishment, this includes person who deliver foods and are allowed into the kitchen. Delivery drivers who handle packaged ready-to-eat orders and foods must wash hands when coming back from delivery. Corrected on site. Three-compartment sink must be kept clean and free of clutter. Cans must be discarded once used. Corrected on site.

