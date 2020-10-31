Whitfield Restaurant Reports for Oct. 31: Milk crates being used as shelving; cleaning product stored above cup lids; and other health code violations

Whitfield County Environmental Health conducts inspections of restaurants and other food establishments. The inspectors may require a re-inspection. Restaurants and other food establishments are required by law to post their most recent inspection permit. The Daily Citizen-News lists areas where the establishments are out of compliance with the regulations. Recent scores for all six counties within the North Georgia Health District are available at www.nghd.org.
Beaverdale Elementary School
9196 Highway 2
Current score: 100
Previous score: 97
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Cohutta Elementary School
254 Wolfe St.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Dalton High School
1500 Manly St.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Dawnville Elementary School
1380 Dawnville Road N.E.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Eastbrook Middle School
1382 Eastbrook Road S.E.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 99
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Learning Tree Elementary School
300 S. Tibbs Road
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
New Hope Elementary School
1175 New Hope Road
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
North Whitfield Middle School
3264 Cleveland Highway
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Southeast Whitfield High School
1954 Riverbend Road
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Real Food Co.
1327 Dug Gap Road, suite 1
Current score: 99
Previous score: 96
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Do not put opened cans back in cooler. Put food onto food grade container.
Whitfield Early Head Start
2738 Underwood Road
Current score: 99
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Do not use milk crates as shelving; unable to clean under and behind. Use shelves and tables with 6 inches of clearance.
Autry's Diner
4111 S. Dixie Highway
Current score: 98
Previous score: N/A
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A
Comments: Leak at food sink; repair leak.
Red Lobster
901 West Bridge Road
Current score: 98
Previous score: 96
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed containers stacked while still wet. Containers must air dry prior to stacking.
Tacos Betos No. 2
1009 E. Walnut Ave.
Current score: 97
Previous score: 95
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Roaches; get rid of roaches.
Cedar Ridge Elementary School
285 Cedar Ridge Road
Current score: 96
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Clorox wipes stored above cup lids. Do not store toxic items over single-service articles. Moved. Corrected on site.
Dalton State College — Rage Cafe
650 College Drive
Current score: 96
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Sanitizer too weak in sink and in cloth bucket. Maintain 50 parts per million in sink and 100 parts per million in bucket (chlorine). Changed out. Corrected on site.
G&G's Catering
1109 N. Hamilton St.
Current score: 96
Previous score: 94
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Washing trash cans and letting wastewater run onto ground. Wastewater must drain down to sewer. Textured ceiling tiles; ceiling tiles are required to be smooth. Ansul out of date.
KFC
1519 W. Walnut Ave.
Current score: 96
Previous score: 96
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Cloth buckets without enough sanitizer. Maintain 200-300 parts per million quaternary. Corrected on site.
Valley Point Middle School
3796 S. Dixie Highway
Current score: 96
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Food chopper stored as clean with food particles still present. Properly wash/rise/sanitize equipment until clean. Corrected on site.
DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill
100 W. Walnut Ave., suite 74
Current score: 95
Previous score: 96
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Employee with drink in a bottle. Drinks must be in a single-service cup with lid and straw. Discarded. Corrected on site. Hand sink blocked by large trash can. Never block hand sinks. Moved. Corrected on site. Invert single-service containers.
Valley Point Elementary School
3798 S. Dixie Highway
Current score: 95
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Dish machine not providing a sanitized dish. Must reach plate level temperature of 161 degrees minimum. Discontinue use until repaired and use three-compartment sink method to wash/rinse/sanitize equipment. Corrected on site. Dish machine final rinse temperature not working properly. Repair/replace gauge.
Outback Steakhouse
955 Market St.
Current score: 93
Previous score: 92
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Sanitizer bucket too weak; must be 150 parts per million quaternary minimum. Corrected to 200 parts per million. Corrected on site. Do not wet stack pans, containers, etc. Must air dry prior to stacking. Store single-service articles face down or cover to protect. Keep fan covers in walk-in cooler clean and free of dust.
Steak'n Shake
1250 W. Walnut Ave.
Current score: 93
Previous score: 90
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Air dry equipment before reassembling. Several cracked food containers and lids. Discard damaged lids/containers. Clean walk-in walls. Service window not closing completely on its own. Gaps at window. Seal gaps and adjust window so it is fully self-closing.
Los Pablos
1513 W. Walnut Ave., suite 6
Current score: 92
Previous score: 91
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Wiping cloth solution too strong; maintain 100 parts per million chlorine. Unapproved insecticide; use only insecticides approved for use in commercial food service. Corrected on site. Cold handle stripped out at bar sink; repair sink.
Jack's Family Restaurant
1202 N. Glenwood Ave.
Current score: 91
Previous score: 94
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Cole slaw at 45.5 degrees. Hold temperature controlled foods at 41 degrees or lower. Iced down. Corrected on site.
Little Caesars
1501 W. Walnut Ave.
Current score: 87
Previous score: 86
Current grade: B
Previous grade: B
Comments: Not all employees have signed Health Policy Agreement. All employees required to read/sign. Will recheck on Oct. 9. No paper towels at hand sink. Corrected on site. Food on floor; store food 6 inches off floor. Grease buildup on walls; clean walls. Drive-thru window not closing; required to be self-closing.
Cali Munchies
343 N. Hamilton St.
Current score: 85 (Sept. 24)
Previous score: 97
Current grade: B
Previous grade: A
Comments: Watermelon drink at 45.6 degrees, cut lettuce at 44.2 degrees. Hold temperature controlled foods cold at 41 degrees or lower. Discarded. Corrected on site. Chips stored on floor; store food 6 inches off floor. Employees without hair restraints. Hair restraints are required. Post permit for public view. Post inspection sheet so it is readable within 1 foot. Leak at hand sink.
Cali Munchies
343 N. Hamilton St.
Current score: 86 (Oct. 15 — followup inspection)
Previous score: 85
Current grade: B
Previous grade: B
Comments: Employee drink in bottle. Drinks must be in single-service cup with lid and straw. Discarded. Corrected on site. Stuff piled up in hand sink. Do not put anything in hand sink. No paper towels at hand sink. Keep sink properly stocked. Corrected on site. Limes on floor; store food 6 inches off floor. Employees without hair restraints. Hair restraints are required. Employee with fingernails past tips. Keep nails trimmed to tips. Post permit. Napkins on floor; store 6 inches off floor. Leak at hand sink; repair leak.
Tacos El Rojo
904 S. Thornton Ave.
Current score: 80
Previous score: 90
Current grade: B
Previous grade: A
Comments: Personal drink observed on top shelf in walk-in cooler. Drink was stored above food. Never store personal drinks above food. Store personal food items on bottom shelves away from all other foods to protect from contamination. Food on one side of steam table was out of temperature due to a failure. Reheated food. Do not use faulty side; repair immediately. Corrected on site. Date missing on refried beans; ham was past seven-day maximum. Beans date-marked and ham discarded. Corrected on site. Cover wood paneling wall at steak cutting prep area. Stainless steel is recommended to avoid further damage to wall. Wall is currently not smooth and easy to clean.
