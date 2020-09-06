Whitfield Restaurant Reports for Sept. 5: COVID-19 information must be posted at front doors; employee washed hands with gloves still on; and other health violations

Whitfield County Environmental Health conducts inspections of restaurants and other food establishments. The inspectors may require a re-inspection. Restaurants and other food establishments are required by law to post their most recent inspection permit. The Daily Citizen-News lists areas where the establishments are out of compliance with the regulations. Recent scores for all six counties within the North Georgia Health District are available at www.nghd.org.
Miller Brothers Rib Shack
606 E. Morris St.
Current score: 96
Previous score: 97
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Ice on fish. Do not put ice in direct contact with food unless it is kept drained. Freezer lids not fitting properly.
Taco Bell
1509 W. Walnut Ave.
Current score: 95
Previous score: 98
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Front hand sink disabled. All hand sinks must be in place and working properly. Will re-check on Aug. 21 (inspection done on Aug. 17). Dirt and grease buildup under equipment; clean floors.
Walnut Hill Farm
800 Lee Bryant Road
Current score: 95
Previous score: 94
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Single-service articles on floor. Store single-service items 6 inches up off of floor. Clean walk-in floor. Seal up gaps at doors to outside.
Hardee's
580 E. Walnut Ave.
Current score: 94
Previous score: 94
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Several cloth buckets had sanitizer that was not strong enough. Maintain 300 parts per million quaternary. Corrected on site.
Bojangles
1253 Glenwood Ave.
Current score: 93
Previous score: 98
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Two cloth buckets without sanitizer. Maintain 300 parts per million quartenary. Changed out. Corrected on site. Food employee with wrist jewelry. Food handlers are not permitted to wear anything on wrists.
Dalton State College
650 College Drive
Current score: 93
Previous score: 85
Current grade: A
Previous grade: B
Comments: Clean grill. Food on floor in walk-in cooler; store food 6 inches up off floor.
Kelly's Restaurant
1700 S. Dixie Highway, space A
Current score: 93
Previous score: 94
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Several out-of-date foods in reach-in and walk-in coolers. Discard out-of-date foods. Corrected on site. Self-serve sugar/brown sugar from open bowls. Customers may not serve themselves out of bulk containers. Removed. Corrected on site. Signage required on front door: "If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to anyone with symptoms of COVID-19, you may not enter."
Five Guys
1303 W. Walnut Ave., suite 203
Current score: 92
Previous score: 94
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Not all employees have signed health policy. All employees are required to read and sign. Re-check on Aug. 25 (inspection done on Aug. 21). Chemical in wrong bottle. Do not mix chemicals. Keep in correct bottles. Corrected on site.
Del Taco
1205 N. Glenwood Ave.
Current score: 91
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: No signed health policies. All employees must read and sign. Will re-check on Aug. 24 (inspection done on Aug. 17). Food on floor in walk-in cooler. Store food 6 inches up off of floor. Permit not at store. Permit is to remain at store and be posted. Boxes of cups/single-service items on floor.
Burger King
310 Northgate Drive
Current score: 91
Previous score: 99
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Sausage patties at 109.4 degrees, 129 degrees. Hold temperature controlled foods hot at 135 degrees or higher. Discarded. Corrected on site.
Hamilton Medical Center
1200 Memorial Drive
Current score: 91
Previous score: 96
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Butter at 51 degrees; cream cheese at 46 degrees. Hold temperature controlled foods cold at 41 degrees or lower. Discarded. Corrected on site. Roast beef at 80 degrees; beef and beans at 125 degrees. Hold temperature controlled foods hot at 135 degrees or higher. Reheated. Corrected on site.
Tenoch
319 N. Hamilton St.
Current score: 91
Previous score: 78
Current grade: A
Previous grade: C
Comments: Ceviche at 61 degrees more than four hours after cooling. Non-heat treated food mush reach 41 degrees in four hours. Discarded. Corrected on site.
Varnell Cafe
3442 Cleveland Highway
Current score: 91
Previous score: 98
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Slaw at 55 degrees; raw ground beef at 55.4 degrees. Hold temperature controlled foods cold at 41 degrees or lower. Corrected on site. Signage required on front door: "If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to anyone with symptoms of COVID-19, you may not enter."
Gorditas Queretanas
616 4th Ave., suite S
Current score: 86
Previous score: 96
Current grade: B
Previous grade: A
Comments: Employee drink in bottle over customer drinks. Drinks must be in single-service up with lid and straw. Do not store over stored items. Corrected on site. Raw eggs at 50 degrees. Refried beans at 119.8 degrees. Drink cooler used for storing temperature controlled foods. This cooler is for non-temperature controlled foods only.
Kumo Japanese Restaurant
1277 N. Glenwood Ave.
Current score: 79
Previous score: 92
Current grade: C
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed employees leave building and re-enter kitchen without washing hands. Observed one employee wash hands with gloves still on. Wash hands when re-entering kitchen. Remove gloves to wash hands. Corrected on site. Employee with drink in can. Must be in single-service cup wth lid and straw. Discarded. Corrected on site. Food stored on floor and on top of trash can. Store food 6 inches up off floor. Do not put food containers on trash cans. Wiping cloths on counter. Submerge cloths in sanitizer when not in hand. Corrected on site. Single-service items on floor; store 6 inches up off floor. Remove cardboard from shelves. Roaches. Remove fly stick strips from kitchen.
