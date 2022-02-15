Whitfield retired administrators group meets

The Whitfield County Retired Administrators Association held its February meeting at Kelly’s Restaurant on South Dixie Highway in Dalton. Whitfield County Schools Superintendent Mike Ewton and Deputy Superintendent Karey Williams presented the program. Pictured, from top center and proceeding clockwise, are Richard Hill, Dorothy Gray, Tom Dickson, Ewton, Williams, Mickey McNeill, Orenda Gregory, Jim Bates, George Smalley, Curt Adams, Ken Hilliard, Linda Gilpatrick, Janice Wilmont, James Spence, Bill Hargis and Lynn Murphy. Not pictured is Ellen Thompson. Any Whitfield County retired administrator desiring to join the group is encouraged to contact Hill at rgh@optilink.us.