Whitfield school board considers tweak to policy regarding use of school facilities

The Whitfield County Board of Education approved several purchase orders, conducted the first reading of a potential policy change and heard a prekindergarten update during a recent meeting.
Previously, principals alone could grant approval for outside use of school facilities, but under a draft proposal, applications will be approved by building principals and the superintendent or superintendent's designee, said Superintendent Judy Gilreath. "Sometimes, the building principal may not be aware of other things going on" that would make a facility unavailable, but the superintendent is aware, so adding another layer of approval should prevent any misunderstandings.
Whitfield County Schools makes school facilities available for recreational, educational and civic purposes, and individuals must be residents of the system's attendance area, according to the school system. Non-school organizations must be housed and function within the system's attendance area.
Compensation for use of facilities is based on cost of utilities, custodial and maintenance personnel costs, and other expenses, according to Whitfield County Schools. The superintendent has the authority to adjust fees when deemed appropriate, and no request that interferes with school use of facilities will be granted.
Requests will only be approved if they are for a single day or portion of a day, according to the school system. The only exception is when an intergovernmental agreement regarding long-term use is in place.
Governmental agencies and groups that provide direct services to Whitfield County Schools students, such as law enforcement, the state Department of Natural Resources, Whitfield County Parks and Recreation, and 4-H clubs are exempt from charges, according to the school system. Applications for use of facilities can be obtained from building principals.
The board members could approve the policy change following a second reading at the next meeting, which is scheduled for Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the central office.
Personnel
The board accepted the retirement of Audrey Williams, who has been assistant superintendent for accountability and assessment since 2015. She'll be replaced by Michelle Caldwell, who has been the system's elementary curriculum coordinator but will become the director of accountability and assessment.
"We really don't want (Williams) to go," said Bill Worley, chairman of the board. "We appreciate (her)."
"I appreciate all of you," said Williams, whose retirement becomes official Nov. 30. "This has been a great ride."
The system will wait until the spring of 2021 to advertise for another elementary curriculum coordinator, and Gilreath expects some current principals to apply for the position, she said. Until a new elementary curriculum coordinator is in place, current staff members, mostly elementary principals, will share those duties.
Prekindergarten
Salena Weed, the system's director of prekindergarten, provided an update.
Whitfield County Schools prekindergarten began in 2003 with one class of 20 students; now, there are 16 classes in 10 elementary schools, 11 of which are general education and a handful of which are inclusion classes, Weed said. "We've served over 3,600 students" since the start of prekindergarten in the system and "made a huge impact."
Many students develop bonds in prekindergarten that last as they age, and reading has been a main focus of prekindergarten since the beginning, she said. "We've given more than 2,000 books this year" to students, and "there's no way of calculating how many books" have been provided since 2003.
Purchases and donations
Purchase orders for $38,878, for Eastside Elementary School Chromebooks, and $31,401, for books and periodicals at Valley Point Elementary, were approved by the board. School grants cover both of those purchases.
The school board accepted several donations, the most substantial of which was $10,000 for the system's FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Lego League Junior teams from the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia.
