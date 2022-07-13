Despite several people — including the Varnell mayor and the Carpet and Rug Institute president — speaking enthusiastically in favor of an intergovernmental agreement among the school system, Varnell and Whitfield County that would have allowed a tax allocation district to help fund high-end commercial development at Patterson Farms, a motion to vote on whether to approve the agreement died for lack of a second during Monday’s Whitfield County Board of Education meeting.
School board member Carolyn Weaver, who made the motion, expressed her own concerns that the tax allocation district (TAD) might lead to numerous additional TAD requests, but “I want to see better things coming to” Dalton and Whitfield County.
“I’ve been here 30 years, and I’ve seen it take a decline, (which) is sad,” Weaver said. “I just want to do the right thing.”
“This board has been diligent looking into TADs from every angle,” said Chairman Bill Worley. “They do present challenges.”
“You need to look at what is best for students in the future,” which is why “I’m asking you to approve” this agreement, said Tom Dickson, the mayor of Varnell. “It’s a win for you, (as) you do nothing but gain.”
The residential portion of Patterson Farms, a development on Cleveland Highway on the south end of Varnell, had a grand opening in June, but developers have said funding from a TAD is necessary to create the high-end commercial part of the project. The site of Patterson Farms is a former horse ranch and was mostly an empty field before development started.
“The city of Varnell is excited about the possibilities the Patterson Farms project would bring to the community and, by extension, the county, but we need the full project,” Dickson said. “That is where the TAD comes in.”
TADs freeze the value at which a property can be taxed for general revenue. Taxes collected on additional value created by improvements to the property are dedicated to pay for infrastructure, public artwork or other amenities to attract a developer or developers to that area.
When a similar TAD agreement was brought before the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners earlier this year it met a similar fate. Commissioner Barry Robbins motioned to approve an intergovernmental agreement with Varnell and Whitfield County Schools to join in a TAD to help fund infrastructure at Patterson Farms but the motion died for lack of a second.
Commissioner Robby Staten was absent from that meeting, recovering from surgery. He said if he had been at the meeting he would have seconded Robbins’ motion and voted for the agreement. He said if the agreement comes before the commissioners again he will vote for it. Because the measure died for lack of a vote and wasn’t voted down, it can come before the commissioners again if commissioners agree to put it on a meeting agenda. Robbins has also said he will vote for it if it comes before the commissioners again.
Population growth in the county was static from 2010-2020, and “that is telling,” said Joe Yarbrough, president of the Carpet and Rug Institute. “It’s because there’s no place for (people) to live.”
That’s “a serious problem for our community,” as it leads to a labor shortage in industry, he said. “From the lowest price point to the upper end of the scale, we have a shortage (of housing).”
The Patterson Farms project would be “a start” to lessening the problem, he said. It would provide “a neighborhood all of us in Whitfield County would be proud of.”
It would be “an opportunity to move our area forward,” said Smitty Barnett, who taught for three decades in the Whitfield County Schools system, spent most of his adult life in the county and recently served as president of the Rotary Club of Dalton.
“We need your help, and we hope we can help you,” Dickson told the school board members prior to the motion. “Let’s work together.”
Dalton Daily Citizen staff writer Charles Oliver contributed to this story.
