Whitfield school board to hold public hearings on millage rate

The Whitfield County Board of Education announces its intention to hold the millage rate at 18.756 mills. This will be the tenth consecutive year with the same operating millage rate. The Whitfield County Board of Education has proposed no change to the millage rate; the proposed millage rate remains 18.756. State law requires this to be advertised as a tax increase since the state measures change not against the actual prior-year millage rate, but rather against the "rollback rate." The rollback rate is calculated by subtracting any increase in the digest due to reassessment. However, if your own assessment did not change, your taxes will be the same as last year.
When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires that a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year's digest that last year's millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred. The budget adopted by the Whitfield County Board of Education requires a millage rate higher than the rollback rate. Georgia law requires three public hearings to be held to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the proposed millage rate. All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings on the proposed millage rate to be held at the Whitfield County Schools Central Office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. on Aug. 19 at 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. and on Aug. 26 at noon.
