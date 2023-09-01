The Whitfield County Board of Education will hold public hearings on its proposed 2023 property tax rate Wednesday at noon and at 6 p.m. at the central office at 1306 S. Thornton Ave.
The school board has proposed cutting its property tax rate to 18.5 mills from 18.756 mills, which it has been for the last 11 years. But that cut would not fully roll back the gains from this year’s property reassessments so it is considered a tax increase. The board said in a paid advertisement that the increase in property taxes will be 19.45%.
The board will not vote to set the rate at either of those meetings. It will hold a third public hearing and is expected to set the rate on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 7:30 a.m. at the central office.
The proposed new rate would see a tax increase of $211 for a $175,000 house.
According to another ad placed by the school system, the new tax rate would be expected to bring in $37.6 million, up from $30.9 million. Final estimates will be presented at the public hearings.
