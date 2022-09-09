NOI

The Whitfield County Board of Education meets Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. in Dalton.

Board members are scheduled to discuss board policies on sex education, personnel recruitment and hiring, drug-free workplace rules and classified overtime pay.

They will hear reports from the superintendent and department heads and an update on the strategic plan.

There will be a work session at 5:30 p.m., and a disciplinary hearing, closed to the public, at 4:30 p.m. Both of those meetings will also be at the central office.

