The Whitfield County Board of Education meets Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. in Dalton.
Board members are scheduled to discuss board policies on sex education, personnel recruitment and hiring, drug-free workplace rules and classified overtime pay.
They will hear reports from the superintendent and department heads and an update on the strategic plan.
There will be a work session at 5:30 p.m., and a disciplinary hearing, closed to the public, at 4:30 p.m. Both of those meetings will also be at the central office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.