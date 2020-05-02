Whitfield school board to meet on Monday

The Whitfield County Board of Education will meet on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Due to the governor declaring a state of emergency, this meeting will be held via teleconference.
The school board is waiving public comments during the meeting. If you have questions or comments, send them to the superintendent at Judy.gilreath@wcsga.net.
Please provide your contact information and the board will respond to you in writing within 10 working days. To join the meeting, go to the school system's website (wcsga.net) and click on the link for the meeting.
