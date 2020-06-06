Whitfield Schools prepare for digital learning, just in case

Whether students and staff return to classrooms for the 2020-21 academic year in August is undetermined, but Whitfield County Schools is preparing if digital education remains the mandate.
Principals and teachers are working with curriculum directors and digital learning instructors "to figure out a plan for the fall," said Karey Williams, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning. "We want learning to progress as close to normal as possible if we have to go digital" again. In mid-March, schools across the state were shuttered and many school districts shifted to online learning after the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hit the United States.
Whitfield County School has established "Do's and Dont's," as well as a digital learning vocabulary, and "we did a digital learning unit" with elementary educators, Williams said. That was recorded and passed along to teachers at middle schools and high schools.
This generation of high school students is "accustomed to using technology, and the majority of us have devices to complete digital assignments as they're handed out, (so) it has been great using digital learning, but it isn't the same as being in class with your friends and teachers," Meka Henson, a student at Coahulla Creek High School, explained earlier this spring. "The teachers have been helpful and understanding during this learning experience, but I really miss being in class to ask questions and participate in class discussions."
Digital lessons will focus on the four "C's," according to Williams. Communication, between teachers and classes, students and teachers, students and their classmates, and groups with other sets; collaboration, working together, discussing, and problem solving; critical thinking, examining why content is being taught; and creativity, providing students with choices to demonstrate their mastery.
Teachers might also release a week of assignments and content on Mondays to allow students to plan their schedules accordingly, she said. While that can benefit older students, it's not as applicable to elementary learners.
"You can't just drop assignments on Monday and hope they read and do them," since they're still developing their reading skills, she said. "The elementary level is more difficult, because you need to be with them."
Whitfield County Schools won't offer choice boards, assignments curated by teachers that can be completed with pencil and paper, if online learning is employed this fall, because those were more about continuing to remain engaged than teaching new materials, Williams said. "Teaching new content is a lot bigger challenge" than reviewing content and/or maintaining a learning mindset.
Live online group sessions with teachers will be recorded so students who are unable to participate live can still view them at their convenience, she said. Additionally, "we've asked teachers to come up with a couple weeks worth of lessons online in case we have to start the year digitally."
Several teachers have volunteered their time to plan learning modules for students, she said. "We're using their expertise," because teachers have learned facts this spring about digital learning while forced into it by the pandemic.
Whitfield County Schools is using some of its funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to extend Wi-Fi access into parking lot areas of schools for students who lack internet capability at their homes, Judy Gilreath, superintendent of Whitfield County Schools, said Monday.
"We're also buying some more Chromebooks" for students, she said.
The school parking lot Wi-Fi will only be accessible by devices issued from the system, said Mike Ewton, assistant superintendent for operations and student services. The fact the general public won't be able to access internet there will prevent "loitering" in the parking lots.
While Whitfield County Schools is preparing for more distance learning, the preference is still for traditional classroom education.
"If we come back face-to-face (in August), it'll be easy, because it's what we've been doing," Williams concluded. "I just pray we can start school with everyone in the classroom."
