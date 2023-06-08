The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office and the Eton Police Department have received state public safety grants that will fund the hiring of new officers.
The grants are part of $83.5 million in public safety grants announced by Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday. The funds come from the state's share of federal COVID-19 relief money.
"Public safety has always been a top priority of my administration and will continue to be," said Kemp in a press release. "With the increase in violent crime seen in communities across the country, including here in our state, we're sending reinforcements to keep hardworking Georgians and their neighborhoods safe. From tackling staffing needs to deploying new equipment and technology, these funds are being invested so that our brave first responders have the resources they need to fight back against dangerous criminals."
The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office has received $1.247 million that will fund the salaries and benefits of up to five deputies hired through October 2026.
"We are excited to win this grant that the county applied for several months ago. Investing in our first-line responders and public safety has been a focus for the last two years," said Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen.
The Eton Police Department will receive $57,687.30 to hire an additional patrol officer. A city spokesperson said Thursday that officials had just learned they had received the grant and will be meeting soon to gather more details.
"In so many ways, those serving in public safety were on the front-line throughout the pandemic and continued to serve our communities every day, despite any hardships and personnel shortages," said state Sen. Chuck Payne, R-Dalton. "These awarded grants will greatly benefit those who have continuously offered services of such great benefit to us all."
Payne represents both Whitfield and Murray counties.
In addition, Highland Rivers Behavioral Health received $987,178.50 to create a co-response crisis team to better assist adults, children and youth experiencing mental health crises. Highland Rivers provides treatment and recovery services for people with mental illness, substance use disorders and intellectual and developmental disabilities in a 13-county region of Northwest Georgia that includes Murray and Whitfield counties.
