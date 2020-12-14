Whitfield tax commissioner brings back drive-by tax payments on Monday, Dec. 21

The Whitfield County tax commissioner’s office will have a tent set up outside the county courthouse in Dalton on Monday, Dec. 21, allowing residents to drive up in their vehicle and hand their tax payments out the window.
"The deadline for tax payments is Dec. 20," said Tax Commissioner Danny Sane. "But when the due date falls on the weekend, we don't charge late fees. If you pay your taxes by that Monday, there won't be any late fees. Late fees begin that Tuesday."
Sane said he thinks drive-by tax payments are a big convenience for the handicapped or mothers will small children or others who may have difficulty walking into the courthouse.
"Plus, with COVID, a lot of people don't want to go into the courthouse or the post office," he said. "This way you drive up, hand it to me or my staff, and then you are on your way."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.