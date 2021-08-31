Whitfield tax commissioner's office closed due to COVID-19; drive-thru possibly to reopen Tuesday, Sept. 7

The Whitfield County tax commissioner's office is closed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 affecting several employees including Tax Commissioner Danny Sane.
"About half our staff is out," said Sane, who has spent the last several days in the hospital.
Sane said Tuesday he was due to be released from the hospital later that day.
"My goal is to reopen the drive-thru on Tuesday (Sept. 7) and take things from there," he said.
Until then, residents can renew their vehicle tags online at eservices.drives.ga.gov.
"We are trying to do everything we can do," Sane said. "I just ask everyone to be patient with us."
