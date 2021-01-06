Whitfield tax commissioner's office closed until Monday because of COVID-19

The Whitfield County Tax Commissioner's office inside the courthouse is closed until Monday because of an outbreak of COVID-19 inside the office.
"I've got five frontline clerks out with positive (COVID-19) tests," Tax Commissioner Danny Sane said.
Sane said that if the first employees to test positive complete their quarantine without complications he should have enough staff to reopen on Monday. He said that some of those who have tested positive have symptoms such as fever and a cough but none have been hospitalized.
"I really hope we can get everybody back by Monday," he said. "We'll be there Monday and Tuesday, but Wednesday the state is closing all tax commissioners' offices across the state for a computer upgrade. The computers will be turned off Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and the following Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. So we won't be back until the Tuesday after the King holiday. This is the worst time for this to happen."
COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Whitfield County. As of Tuesday, the county had 11,258 confirmed, cumulative COVID-19 cases, according to the state Department of Public Health. Whitfield County has added 1,262 cases in the past two weeks, while 127 deaths have been attributed to the virus. Whitfield County ranks second among 159 counties in cases per 100,000 residents.
Sane said that those who need to pay taxes or renew their registration can use his drop box outside the entrance to the courthouse.
"We'll be checking that daily," he said. "They can also mail stuff in, and we can process that."
They can also pay online by going to the Whitfield County government website, www.whitfieldcountyga.com, and clicking on the link for tax commissioner.
"Those are three really good ways to get things in," he said. "Unfortunately, if you've got a car title (to process), there's not a lot we can do for you because we've got a lot of information to enter in the system before we can even talk about a tag."
He said his office will not charge people the mailing fee to send their tag decals back out if the renewals are sent in while the office is closed.
