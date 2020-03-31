Whitfield County's confirmed new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases stand at 10 as of noon today, up from eight at 7 p.m. Monday, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Whitfield County has reported one death linked to COVID-19, a 93-year-old male with underlying health conditions who a family member identified as Dalton resident Jack Bandy, a carpet industry leader and philanthropist. He passed away Sunday after being diagnosed with COVID-19 this past Wednesday.
Murray County has four confirmed COVID-19 cases, the same as Monday night.
The Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 cases at noon and 7 p.m. daily here.
As of 7 a.m. today, Hamilton Medical Center reported 106 COVID-19 tests performed there, with 66 negative results, six positive results and 34 pending results. Tests performed at the Department of Public Health and other areas are not reflected in the hospital's numbers. Hamilton Medical Center usually updates its numbers at 7 a.m. daily here.
Statewide there are 3,817 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 108 deaths linked to the virus. Of those cases, 818 have been hospitalized.
Gordon County has 16 cases with one death linked to COVID-19, a 78-year-old male who had underlying health conditions.
Catoosa and Chattooga each have three.
Fulton County has the most cases (547) in the state followed by Dougherty (455) and DeKalb (325).
