Dora Price remains racked with guilt.
When her mother, Rita Salazar, became ill, eventually passing away on July 17 at the age of 89, Price said family members, who had been up to that point cautious about their actions because of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), "we all dropped our precautions and focused on being together, comforting and encouraging one another, and being here for my mom."
"As much as I remained aware of COVID-19 looming over us, and continued to prevent contamination by disinfecting after everyone left at the end of the day, sometimes until 1 or 2 a.m., it got to a point that as my mother worsened in her condition, and I got more and more busy caring for her and more exhausted, the masses of people continuing to visit her simply overcame me and all the precautions I was taking," said Price, who has family members in Whitfield and Murray counties. "Some people came with masks, some took them off, and others never wore masks, (which) went on for two weeks."
"During that time, one person confirmed positive for (coronavirus), and then immediately others began having symptoms and getting tested," she said. "By the end of it all, we had 18 people in our family testing positive," as well as four friends who had visited.
That includes a brother, Julio Salazar, age 55, who remains on a ventilator in critical condition.
"In our family, we saw that COVID-19" impacted each person differently, as there was a wide age range of those who tested positive, from a 4-year-old with no symptoms to a 64-year-old with bilateral pneumonia, Price said. "Personally, I am 57 and was touched slightly by all the symptoms — fever, chills, sneezing, cough, chest pain, back ache, loss of taste, loss of smell, a couple of days of haziness and disorientation — yet it didn’t knock me down, to God be the glory."
"Out of my three siblings (who tested positive), one received treatment relatively early on but maintained a high fever for two weeks before being hospitalized with (coronavirus) pneumonia," and another had bilateral pneumonia but did not require hospitalization, and the third, Julio Salazar, "ended up in the hospital for over a week before they put him on the ventilator," she said.
Latinos are four times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than whites, with hospitalization rates per 100,000 people at 205 for Latinos, versus 46 for whites, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Equity and the Urban League. The infection rates per 10,000 people are at 73 for Latinos, compared with 23 for whites.
Prevention and response
Price believes she could have done more to prevent the outbreak, but she also understands it's not productive to waste time on what-ifs; rather, she's focused on the response. She implores others to take preventative steps to protect themselves.
"My background is in contingency planning," and she wants to emphasize "what we can do before we get sick, to prevent getting sick," she said. That includes wearing masks, social distancing and frequently washing hands, but also "taking care of our health" through proper diet, for example.
"Let your medicine be your food and your food your medicine," she said. "We need to learn to eat to nurture our cells (and) to strengthen our immune system, not (just) to fill up our tummy."
Drinking plenty of water, enjoying sunlight and getting fresh air, letting go of stress by trusting in God and resting enough to avoid becoming worn down are also tips to keep one's body performing at a high level, she said. "If we follow these simple suggestions, our health will see improvements, (and) our defense systems will be stronger and more able to fight off diseases, viruses and bacteria."
"Our family continues to mourn the loss of our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, and people around the world are uplifting my brother in prayer," she said. "We believe that the God of the impossible will restore him into a new creation after this dark episode in our lives, and will help our family remain united in prayer and purpose, as it was my late mother’s deepest desire of her heart."
Heartbreaking news
When Linda Norman, who has called Dalton home for the past quarter century and who is a past president of the Whitfield-Murray County Medical Society, learned earlier this month that her brother, David, who resides in a local long-term care facility, had tested positive for COVID-19, "I was frightened, and my heart broke," she said. "I was the one who (broke the news to him)," and when she hung up the phone, "I burst into tears."
During their phone conversation, she told him "We'll fight this together," and, fortunately, "he's now doing better," although his blood pressure continues to fluctuate, she said. "I believe he will recover."
She describes David as a "sweet, kind, gentle soul."
"This can happen anywhere to anybody" due to America's failures in dealing with the pandemic, Norman said. "Look at other countries (and continents), like Europe, (where) they're already getting back to normal."
Health, not politics
Norman is crestfallen that the pandemic and health recommendations like wearing masks have become "political lighting rods," because "this is a medical issue, not a political one," she said. "It's also an ethical one — you can be part of the problem or part of the solution — and we all have a choice to make."
"A society is judged by how we treat our most vulnerable — children, seniors and the disabled — and we are failing," she said. "People wanted to make this a senior citizen (issue), which did a disservice to our country," because individuals of all ages have been stricken with COVID-19, and many of those who don't lose their lives still have lingering health issues.
Individuals with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of getting severely sick from COVID-19 and may be ill for longer periods of time, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Those with conditions such as asthma, chronic kidney disease, diabetes and sickle cell disease are at greater risk from the virus.
As of Friday afternoon, Georgia had 231,895 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 4,573 deaths, 21,818 hospitalizations and 3,999 admissions to intensive care units, while Whitfield County had 3,678 total cases — the 12th most in the state among the 159 counties — with 188 hospitalizations and 34 deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Whitfield County's 3,514 cases per 100,000 residents was the 13th highest rate in the state.
"I think we're very divided as people — often, it just depends on which TV network you watch for your news — and some don't believe science," said Norman, who was a board-certified psychiatrist prior to her recent retirement. "They don't see it as a serious problem, and I believe that's costing lives."
"There's also a sense of denial — it won't happen to me or my loved ones — and it's become an issue of individual freedom for some, but we can't get our country reopened until we get the virus under control," she said. "Just because a business opens its doors doesn't mean people will walk through them."
In the past 21 weeks, more than 55 million Americans have sought jobless aid, and July's national unemployment rate was 10%. Sales at restaurants and bars fell 26% in June, compared with a year earlier, according to a new report by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
"The average person needs to have confidence they won't contract the virus," Norman said. "Consumers need to be confident it's safe."
Fortunately, that can be accomplished with "simple measures: wear a mask, follow social distancing and wash your hands frequently," she said. Yet, "we are failing, and not only are individuals dying, but our businesses are dying."
"This should be a time for unity so we can get back, and we don't have to wait for a vaccine, either," she said. "We can just do the simple things on a personal level, and if we did those in unison, we could open up."
"We can all have an impact on slowing the spread of this disease by following simple precautionary recommendations provided by public health and the CDC, such as wearing a mask in public, maintaining a social distance of at least 6 feet, avoiding large crowds, frequently washing our hands or using a hand sanitizer, regularly sanitizing surfaces and objects that we handle, and isolating ourselves at home if we feel ill," Jennifer King, public information officer for the North Georgia Health District, explained last month. "If these measures were widely practiced here, we could prevent the spread of this virus."
Messaging
Norman also believes the messaging around initiatives like wearing masks needs to be reframed, since public shaming has clearly proven ineffective.
"We have so much contentiousness and polarization," she said. "We don't sit down and talk to each other in a constructive way, but we need to."
"I know we have wonderful people in this community who want to do the right things, and these are simple things you can do to help other people," she said. "Why would you not do them?"
According to the CDC, "Covering mouths and noses with filtering materials serves two purposes: personal protection against inhalation of harmful pathogens and particulates, and source control to prevent exposing others to infectious microbes that may be expelled during respiration. At this critical juncture when COVID-19 is resurging, broad adoption of cloth face coverings is a civic duty, a small sacrifice reliant on a highly-effective, low-tech solution that can help turn the tide favorably in national and global efforts against COVID-19."
Testing and modeling
Testing is also a critical element, and "we are behind at that," Norman said. "We should be able to do it and get results in hours, not days, to catch it before people spread it."
Political and community leaders also need to set the right examples, including wearing masks, because "we learn by example," she said. That's also true for those in the medical profession.
Norman was aghast when masks weren't required in doctor's offices she has visited during the pandemic, and one of her friends explained that she went out to dinner because she had seen a couple of physicians she knew out at dinner days prior.
"If we in the medical profession send out mixed messages, it can be difficult for the average person to know what to do," Norman said. "We need to set the example."
During the pandemic, Norman and her husband have dutifully sheltered in place and followed CDC guidelines — since March, the only times she's seen her brother have been through glass, but "that's a sacrifice our family has been willing to make to keep David safe" — and "I see wearing a mask when I am in public as a way of showing concern and respect for my fellow man," she said. "I hope you will join me in wearing a mask, keeping social distance, and washing your hands frequently so that we can return to a much better way of life."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.