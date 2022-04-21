Jim Wickes was approved as an assistant principal at Hammond Creek Middle School by the Dalton Board of Education during a recent regular meeting. He joins the middle school administrative team on July 18.
He currently works at Dalton High School as the English department co-chair and teaches Advanced Placement Literature and Composition and College Prep level seniors. He also has been the goalkeeper coach and assistant varsity coach for the boys’ soccer team for the last 20 years.
Wickes is excited about this new opportunity.
“While I will miss the experience of being in the classroom and on the soccer field, I’m absolutely looking forward to this new challenge and to becoming a part of the Hammond Creek family, and I am grateful to (Principal) Lauri Johnson for providing me with this opportunity,” Wickes said.
Wickes has an educational specialist’s degree in teacher leadership from Walden University; a master’s degree in humanities from the University of Chicago; and a bachelor’s degree in English education from Lee University.
Johnson said she is looking forward to Wickes joining their team.
“Jim brings valuable experience to Hammond Creek that will be a great contribution to our leadership team,” Johnson said. “It is evident that he values building trusting relationships with colleagues and students. We are fortunate to have him join our team!”
Wickes is also an AP Reader for AP Literature exams and mentor for new AP teachers for The College Board. He has previously worked for the Georgia Department of Education as a lead AP Literature teacher by leading workshops in-person and online. Wickes is married and has two children.
