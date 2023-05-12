Jim Wickes will be moving to Dalton High School as the new assistant principal for the 2023-24 school year. He has served as the assistant principal for Hammond Creek Middle School since July 2022.
He is returning to Dalton High School where he previously served as the English Department co-chair and taught Advanced Placement (AP) literature and composition and college prep-level seniors. He also served as the goalkeeper and assistant varsity coach for the Dalton High School boys soccer team for 20 years.
Wickes said this will be like coming back home.
He said, “This past year has been an amazing experience. I will forever be grateful to (Principal) Lauri Johnson and the entire Hammond Creek family for taking me in and showing me constant kindness, patience and support as I've learned my way around being an administrator. With that said, I'm very excited about returning to Dalton High School, a place I called home for 21 years, and the opportunity to work with Mrs. Hungerpiller and the DHS family as I continue on my journey.”
Principal Stephanie Hungerpiller said, “We are so excited to welcome Jim back to the Catamount family. He was a teacher at DHS for 21 years before moving to Hammond Creek as assistant principal. Jim has a strong instructional background and will be an excellent addition to our administrative team.”
Wickes holds an educational specialist’s degree in teacher leadership from Walden University, a master’s degree in humanities from the University of Chicago and a bachelor’s degree in English education from Lee University.
