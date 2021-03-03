Charles Williams, an investigator in the Dalton Police Department's detective unit, was recognized as 2020's sworn employee of the year during a Dalton Public Safety Commission meeting based on his efforts solving a string of burglaries with extensive property damage last year, said Cliff Cason, Dalton's chief of police.
All members of the detective team deserve credit, Cason said, but the diligence displayed by Williams was singled out by his peers, as he spotted a vehicle used in the crimes.
Last year's burglaries occurred in the southern part of the city during overnight hours when the areas were mostly deserted, and the burglars broke through cinder block building walls, most likely with a sledge hammer, or by peeling back metal siding, according to Bruce Frazier, communications director for the city. The burglars stole tools, and broke into vending machines, pilfering money, beverages and food.
A Dodge Ram that was caught on surveillance video had a dim tail light, as if damaged, and Williams spotted a Dodge Ram with a tail light covered by tape in the vicinity of a burglary he was investigating, according to Frazier. Investigators traced the vehicle’s registered address back to Gregory Henry Scott Dale and Bryan Keith Shoopman last May.
Their arrests and subsequent confessions closed files on a number of burglary cases in both the city and county, "a significant accomplishment," Cason said. "(We're) very proud of (Williams)."
• The commission endorsed the promotion of Lt. Dan Hudson, a member of the Dalton Fire Department since 2003, to the rank of captain, and Jeremy Phillips, a member of the department since 2002, to the rank of lieutenant. Hudson, a lieutenant since 2017, fills a vacancy left due to the retirement of Capt. Stan Maney, while Phillips will replace Hudson.
Hudson has continually "sharpened his skills," both as a firefighter and as a leader, he's self-motivated, and he exhibits initiative in "every aspect of our profession," said Todd Pangle, Dalton's fire chief.
Phillips worked as an emergency medical technician (EMT) before joining Dalton's fire department, and that experience has benefited the department, as he's become an instructor for CPR programs and taken on the responsibility of maintaining the department’s medical supplies and procurement.
Dalton Fire Department report
The Dalton Fire Department responded to 285 incidences in January, 199 of which were for emergency medical services, Pangle told the commission. Of those 285 calls, 113 were fielded by the District 1 fire station, which is downtown at the intersection of Jones and Waugh streets.
The fire department was able to salvage roughly $200,000 in value at scenes firefighters responded to last month, with total pre-incident value calculated at $318,000, and the average time on scene in January was almost 21 minutes, he said. The department completed 2,518 training hours in January, and "our prevention division was busy," performing 121 inspections in the city that month.
Alcohol applications
The commission recommended a pair of alcoholic beverage applications be approved by the City Council. The first, for package beer and wine, is for Royal Food Mart, a convenience store/gas station on Thornton Avenue, while the second is for pouring beer and wine, at The Green Door Market, a coffee house and bakery on West Cuyler Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.