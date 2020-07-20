Williams to replace Lewis on ballot

ATLANTA — Georgia Democrats have selected state Sen. Nikema Williams of Atlanta to replace the late John Lewis on the November ballot for the 5th Congressional District.
The state party’s executive committee met virtually Monday and selected Williams from five finalists narrowed down from 131 applications.
Under state law, Democrats had until the end of the first business day after Lewis’ death to select a nominee to run for the seat in November. Williams is expected to win the heavily Democratic district that Lewis represented for more than three decades.
Williams received 37 of 41 votes in a non-binding roll call vote where a candidate needed to receive a majority. She solidified her nomination in a final motion.
"I believe it is imperative that we choose someone with a long track record of fearlessly standing up for what is right and someone who will take on the endless attacks on our rights that we've grown accustomed to seeing,” Williams said. “We need someone who is not afraid to put themselves on the line for their constituents in the same way Congressman Lewis taught us to do.”
Williams has served as a state senator since 2017 and became the first Black woman to chair the Democratic Party of Georgia in 2018.
When Williams applied for the seat, she recused herself as chairwoman.
“It would be the honor of my life to serve as the voice of the 5th Congressional District,” she said during a five-minute candidacy pitch. “I have a long career in activism, advocacy and policy to serve as a strong fighter for our communities and values nationally.”
Scott Hogan, Democratic Party of Georgia executive director, said in a statement the party has the "absolutely best candidate in Nikema Williams."
"We congratulate Nikema on this appointment, and look forward to working with her in this new capacity as we uphold and build on Congressman Lewis’ legacy and elect Democrats across Georgia this November," he said.
The other candidates under final consideration were state Rep. Park Cannon, Atlanta City Councilman Andre Dickens, former Morehouse College president Robert Franklin and President of the NAACP of Georgia Rev. James Woodall.
Although Williams won overwhelmingly, some party officials expressed frustration that the process had to be done so quickly under state law, while members were still mourning the loss of Lewis. Other Democratic leaders called for Williams to resign so a special election could be called and voters could weigh in on the decision.
There will be a special election to fill the remaining months of Lewis’ term. Gov. Brian Kemp has 10 days to set a date for that vote that does not interfere with the November general election.
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.