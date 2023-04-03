During the course of its storied history, Dalton has seen many funeral homes and parlors throughout the area. Through times of grief and mourning, services provided by these funeral homes help to instill a sense of comfort and assistance in unsure and emotional parts of life when a loved one has passed. For almost 75 years, Willis Funeral Home in Dalton has helped thousands of families in the community with compassion and care.
In October 1949, William J. Willis Sr. and his wife Dorothy officially opened Willis Funeral Home in Dalton on South McCamy Street (now South Hamilton Street), although their experience in the mortuary field and serving others dates back much further.
An early passion
Born in Tignall, Georgia, William became intertwined with the funeral home business at a young age, helping out at his cousin’s funeral home in Washington, Georgia. Moving to Dalton at the age of 14 to attend high school, as Tignall did not have a high school at the time, he graduated from Emery Street High School in 1942.
After a year of attending Morehouse College in Atlanta, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps during the height of World War II in 1943. Becoming one of the first Black Marines from Dalton, he served in the Pacific Theater in Okinawa. After almost three years in service, achieving the rank of corporal and receiving an honorable discharge, he moved back to Dalton, where he continued his early passion for the funeral service profession, serving his apprenticeship under his cousin Buddy Andrews while attending the Atlanta College of Mortuary Science, which he graduated from in 1947.
Another milestone
The year 1947 also brought forth another milestone in Willis’ life, as he married his high school sweetheart Dorothy Sprowl in August of that year. Dorothy, born and raised in Dalton, attended Columbus City Hospital School of Nursing in Columbus, Georgia, after graduating from high school at Emery Street as well.
Growing up, she would be heavily active in going to church and teaching Sunday school. Having a passion for nursing, she spent her life helping others by being a volunteer for the American Red Cross, teaching nursing classes, as well as later becoming one of the first Black registered nurses at Murray County Hospital.
Soon after their marriage in 1947, William received an offer for employment in Hawaii, where he became the first embalmer hired in the U.S. by the American Graves Registration following the end of the war. While in Hawaii, William would become supervisor of a group of embalmers who helped to prepare the fallen soldiers who tragically passed away during the attacks of Pearl Harbor for burial and interring. While also during their time in Hawaii, the Willis family grew to three when their first son, William J. Willis Jr., was born in 1948.
Side by side
Moving back to Dalton in 1949, William and Dorothy worked side by side as co-founders of Willis Funeral Home. Dorothy became a licensed funeral director alongside her husband. While running the funeral home at its original location on McCamy Street, William also offered and provided ambulance and taxi services to the Dalton community, as well as joined and became an ordained deacon of Liberty Baptist Church, serving 17 years as a church clerk and usher.
In 1957, Willis Funeral Home moved from McCamy Street to Fourth Avenue in a slightly larger building. For 35 years Willis Funeral Home operated from the Fourth Avenue location, where it soon developed a full staff of embalmers, funeral directors, beauticians, ambulance attendants, pianists and office staff, among other roles. Expanding its reach, Willis Funeral Home also began helping and establishing relationships with people from Dalton’s neighboring counties such as Murray, Walker, Chattooga and Catoosa.
As Willis Funeral Home grew in the Dalton community, so did the Willis family, as William, Dorothy and William “Jimmy” Jr. were joined by two daughters, Minnie Ruth and Mary. Growing up in the funeral home profession, all three children became involved with helping their parents in any way they could. Eventually, Jimmy, Minnie Ruth and Mary made the decision to continue the family business by continuing to advance in the field.
Jimmy served in the military as well, before graduating from mortuary school in Louisville, Kentucky. Mary Willis Suttles graduated from the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science, joining her older brother as a licensed funeral director and embalmer. Minnie Ruth taught in Dalton public schools for many years, becoming the first Black person voted to the Dalton school board. She became a licensed insurance agent and pre-need counselor for Willis Funeral Home.
Dot’s Place
In April 1992, Willis Funeral Home moved to its current location on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Directly adjacent to the funeral home is the Willis Fellowship Hall, which was soon renamed “Dot’s Place” in honor of Dorothy. Over the years, it has held many functions, meetings and community events, as well as served as a place for grieving families to fellowship and eat following funeral services.
William and Dorothy continued to be a part of Willis Funeral Home until their passing in 2015 and 2018, respectively. Keeping a focus on family, all three children began managing the funeral home as the second-generation members of the Willis name. In 2019, Minnie Ruth scaled back on certain duties due to a stroke.
“She has not been able to do certain things at a full capacity since then,” said her sister Mary. “But she has constantly made improvements and keeps her spirits up.”
Growth and change
On how Willis Funeral Home has grown and changed during the last three-quarters-of-a-century, Mary recalls, “Of course the location has grown and changed. The first Willis Funeral Home on McCamy Street was basically out of their house that they lived in. When they moved to Fourth Avenue, they were able to expand to more room, and of course now here on MLK Boulevard we have room for up to seven or eight viewings at a time if needed.”
“Another thing that has changed drastically is the technology,” she added. “Over the years we have been able to upgrade how funerals can be participated in. During COVID(-19) we began to livestream funeral services and slideshows for those that could not attend due to lockdowns and social distancing, so that they could still take part in the funeral services. Even now it is a nice way for friends or family that can not make the funeral for whatever circumstance to take part as well.”
“Some services have also changed throughout the years as well,” Mary continued. “We used to provide limousine services for weddings or functions as well, but not so much today. Only sparingly.”
Another implementation by Willis Funeral Home during the last few years is the outreach of Spanish-speaking members of the community through Spanish representatives Jorge and Samantha Reudas.
Although there have been changes in the location, faces and certain services over the years, Mary said Willis Funeral Home has never changed the mission statements it has kept for 75 years throughout multiple generations.
“We have always put God first,” she said. “We want to do all that we can to help bereaved families in any way or shape possible. Just like our parents did before us, we want to help live out their legacy of doing the right thing and helping out the people of our communities when they are in need.”
The next generations
While starting out as only a vision of William and Dorothy in 1949, Willis Funeral Home has been a longstanding staple in the Dalton community, and although the family torch was handed to the second generation, the third generation is already making way in the funeral home.
“My son Daniel Tinson has been heavily involved in the funeral home as well, alongside my nephew Clint Richards, who also serve as funeral directors,” Mary said. “Daniel knew at an early age that this was what he wanted to do as a profession, and he started in 2015 before completing his apprenticeship in 2017. He’s now following in the footsteps of his grandparents, and our hope is that we will continue to see the family business remain throughout the next generations as we now have the fourth generation coming up.”
