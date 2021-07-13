Mandy Wilson’s exhibit at the Creative Arts Guild, which opened Friday night, is her most personal work yet, drawing on what she learned about quilting from women in her family and exploring why she became an artist.
As she worked on her thesis project and paper for her master of arts degree in studio arts from Northwestern State University of Louisiana, “I wanted to come up with something that really meant something to me as opposed to (a project) with a starting point but no (specific) destination,” and the result is “Reliquaries of Alabama: Quilts, Boxes, Assemblage,” she said. For Wilson, the project was both highly purposeful and deeply personal.
Wilson, who was raised in rural northwest Alabama, was taught quilting by her mother and grandmother, a continuation of knowledge of the art form passed down for generations. Her aunts, great aunts, etc., all quilted, as well, and one of the things she’s studying for her doctorate work at the University of Memphis is the generational nature of quilting, as well as its functionality.
Quilts were practical, to “keep their families warm in the winter,” but also a rare outlet of creativity for women in her family and so many others in the poor, rural South of the Depression era, she said. “They didn’t have access to paint or other materials” that would have been considered extravagances, but fiber for quilting was “attainable” and an opportunity for “self-expression.”
“They really had nothing, but they still had these beautiful quilts,” she said. “It’s amazing, really.”
For “Reliquaries of Alabama: Quilts, Boxes, Assemblage,” pieces from which will be on display in Gallery One11 through July 30, Wilson used wooden boxes and built inserts roughly four inches deep. In the boxes, she's placed miniature quilts based on quilts made by her female family members, as well as items personal to those women.
“These are the smallest quilts I’ve ever made,” she said. All are “hand-pieced and machine-quilted.”
She included a box for herself in the project, because “I had to be part of this world,” she said.
Wilson, who teaches visual art, photography and sculpture at Walker Valley High School and mixed media at Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee, works in numerous media, from photography, pottery and printmaking to book binding, drawing and painting, with several of those represented in her box.
For items in the boxes of her relatives, she concentrated on thrift stores and yard sales, since expensive items were essentially unobtainable for those women due to their poverty, she said. “I didn’t want to buy anything new," as that would've sacrificed authenticity.
The project is the first time Wilson, who realized she wanted to be an artist as a high school freshman, delved deeply into why she is an artist.
“I was influenced by these women, and I felt a connection with them when I made these works,” she said. “I was thinking about them.”
Her formative experiences with quilting may be why she always returns to it, even though she engages with a variety of other art forms, she said. Quilting “is what I always come back to, and it’s the consistent art form of my life.”
The Guild is open from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday; 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. Weekend gallery tours are by appointment and can be arranged by emailing savannaht@creativeartsguild.org or calling (706) 279-3129.
Though Wilson is hardly an unknown quality to art aficionados in this area, "seeing her voice in this way will be unique even for people who know her," said Savannah Thomas, the Guild's director of galleries. Wilson "challenges preconceived notions of what art can or should be, and she's always done that with her art, but this is so personal."
Wilson, who now resides near Cleveland, Tennessee, has exhibited at the Guild previously, and her husband, Bradley, was once the gallery director there, so she was eager to return for another exhibit, she said.
“I love the area, I know a lot of the patrons really well, and the community has always been very supportive.”
