Ribbons have been awarded in the annual Student Arts Expo at the Creative Arts Guild.
Winners of 1st, 2nd, 3rd and Honorable Mention in each grade division have been selected. The gallery walls are adorned with art representing some amazing talent from our local school students. The exhibit is open to the public Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Winners by grade level
• Pre-kindergarten: 1st - Sawyer Smith, Cohutta Elementary; 2nd - Max Nieto, Park Creek Elementary; 3rd - Alexa Rowland, Roan Elementary.
• Kindergarten: 1st - Olivia Rowe, Chatsworth Elementary; 2nd - Alexa Jimenez Lopez, Roan Elementary; 3rd - Ellie White, Northwest Elementary.
• First grade: 1st - Caitlyn Cope, Chatsworth Elementary; 2nd - Ariella Jones, City Park Elementary; 3rd - Emma Acuna, Westwood Elementary.
• Second grade: 1st - Ariana Gordy, Varnell Elementary; 2nd - Bryleigh Smith, Chatsworth Elementary; 3rd - Coral Crain, Westwood Elementary; Honorable Mention - Serenity Human, Chatsworth Elementary.
• Third grade: 1st - Claudia Rodriguez, Chatsworth Elementary; 2nd - Yuliana Regalado, Varnell Elementary; 3rd - Easton Mitchell, Varnell Elementary; Honorable Mention - Eli Bishop, Chatsworth Elementary, and Fraymi Amparo Santos, Blue Ridge Elementary.
• Fourth Grade: 1st - Emily Snow, Varnell Elementary; 2nd - Anayi Padron, Northwest Elementary; 3rd - Malachi Andrews, Blue Ridge Elementary.
• Fifth grade: 1st - Landon Lewis, Westwood Elementary; 2nd - Jackson Seaborn, Coker Elementary; 3rd - Cason Conner, Varnell Elementary; Honorable Mention - Victoria Calderon, Roan Elementary, and Laney Stokes, Arden Forest School.
• Sixth grade: 1st - Alex Stafford, Northwest Elementary; 2nd - Alanna Tocco, Westside Middle School; 3rd - Arleen Lopez, Hammond Creek Middle School; Honorable Mention - McKinley Campbell, Northwest Elementary.
• Seventh grade: 1st - Jenna Beavers, Westside Middle School; 2nd - Giselle Nunez, Hammond Creek Middle School; 3rd - Arya Patel, Hammond Creek Middle School; Honorable Mention - Baileigh Lovelace, Creative Arts Guild.
• Eighth grade: 1st - Zelda Nicholson, Arden Forest School; 2nd - Waelyn Bailes, North Whitfield Middle School; 3rd - Luna Cruz-Lopez, Westside Middle School; Honorable Mention - Roselyn Patino, New Hope Middle School.
• Ninth grade: 1st - Silas Owens, Dalton High School; 2nd - Gyssel Vazquez Ramos, Southeast Whitfield High School; 3rd - Emma Gilligan, Coahulla Creek High School; Honorable Mention - Sofia Gonzalez, Northwest Whitfield High School.
• Tenth grade: 1st - Helen Nguyen, Dalton High School; 2nd - Wadein Willingham, North Murray High School; 3rd - Karlee N. Chastain, Dalton High School; Honorable Mention - Keely Nguyen, Dalton High School.
• Eleventh grade: 1st - Jade Thompson, North Murray High School; 2nd - Kylee Ross, North Murray High School; 3rd - Janet Hernandez, Southeast Whitfield High School; Honorable Mention - Nathalia Cervantes, Dalton High School.
• Twelfth grade: 1st - Katie Pack, North Murray High School; 2nd - Yasmin Bryant, Northwest Whitfield High School; 3rd - Jorge Ramirez, Dalton High School; Honorable Mention - Zaedin Asumus, Dalton High School, and Emily Hobbs, Murray County High School.
Winners of Art Together – collaborative work
• Kindergarten-second grade: Roan Elementary.
• Third-fifth grade: City Park Elementary.
• Sixth-seventh grade: Chatsworth Elementary.
• High school: The Dalton Academy.
Arts in Education makes it possible
March is Arts in Education Month at the Guild and each year all Whitfield County, Dalton and Murray County public, private and homeschool students ages prekindergarten to high school are invited to exhibit individual art in the Expo. All forms of two-dimensional and three-dimensional art are accepted and also school classrooms are invited to exhibit collaborative work in the Art Together project.
A highlight of the Expo is the Bernice Spigel Prize for Excellence in the Visual Arts. The recipients this year are Dalton High School senior Audrey Merryman and North Murray High School senior Wade Sitton.
The Gallery Opening and Artist Reception, originally scheduled for March 3, has been rescheduled for Friday, March 17. Join the Guild from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for light refreshments plus a student dance performance choreographed by the seven dancers in Ballet Dalton's Master Tier Program. More information is available from Amanda Walker at amandaw@creativeartsguild.org.
