Throughout the week of May 8, Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU) brought its 6th Annual Idea Leap Grant to its conclusion with pitch competitions in Cleveland, Tennessee, Dalton and Chattanooga. Eleven entrepreneurs pitched their small business plans and expansion goals, each taking home a grant between $10,000 and $30,000.
“For the first time ever, we expanded the Idea Leap Grant Program by hosting three separate competitions in the Chattanooga, Ocoee and Northwest Georgia areas,” said Tommy Nix, vice president of business and commercial services. “We did this to reach more small businesses and to help further stimulate economies across the 17 counties we serve at TVFCU. On behalf of the entire credit union, I offer a sincere congratulations to the 11 businesses who earned grants during this year’s program.”
The Northwest Georgia Area winners are:
• Foundation Direct Family Care: $25,000.
• Baxter Dean Studios: $15,000.
• Inflated: $10,000.
Since TVFCU started the Idea Leap Grant in 2018 the credit union has awarded approximately $500,000 in grants and scholarships to local small businesses.
“This program and our Idea Leap Loan offering have contributed significantly to our region’s small business ecosystem,” said Todd Fortner, president and CEO of TVFCU. “Next year we want to extend the reach of our Idea Leap Grant and Loan programs even further. We intend to open applications for the next grant in November, so we encourage entrepreneurs to stay tuned to our social media pages and website for announcements and other news.”
TVFCU extends gratitude to the Cleveland/Bradley Chamber of Commerce, Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce and Chambliss Startup Group for hosting receptions before each pitch competition. The credit union also thanks Paul Conn, state Rep. Kasey Carpenter of Dalton and David Wade for serving as keynote speakers. Finally, TVFCU notes its appreciation for Sunny 92.3, Mix 104.1 and Mix 104.5 for their support in promoting the Idea Leap Grant.
TVFCU recognizes the panels of volunteer judges in each area that were instrumental in selecting the grant recipients.
Northwest Georgia Area judges:
• Jackie Killings, business consultant, Khensani Business Advisors.
• Purvi Patel, owner, Dos Bros Fresh Mexican Grill.
• Yulian Paramo, owner, Dalton Rug, and a realtor with Keller Williams.
• Jonathan Connell, president and CEO, MedStat Supplies.
The Idea Leap Grant is an extension of the credit union’s Idea Leap Loan Initiative that was created specifically for small businesses in 2016. To date, TVFCU has funded more than $5 million in loans to emerging and early-stage businesses through the loan initiative.
For more information about the Idea Leap Grant and TVFCU’s other products, services and initiatives, please visit tvfcu.com.
