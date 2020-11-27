Winter genealogy workshops planned

Looking for a unique Christmas gift? Give a winter genealogy workshop -- or two!
Beginner and intermediate research is on the agenda for Saturday, Jan. 23. The topic is "Finding the Paper Trail of Our Ancestors." Intermediate and advanced researchers who have hit a wall can find help on Saturday, Feb. 20, at "The Brick Walls" workshop.
Both workshops meet from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with a lunch break from noon to 12:30 p.m. Sack lunches will be available for $7, or participants may bring a lunch.
Instructor Jennifer Harvey is a genealogy consultant trained by the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution.
Classes will meet at the Crown Gardens & Archives, 715 Chattanooga Ave. in Dalton. To reserve a spot, call (706) 278-0217 or come by the Archives. Cost is $40 for one day, or $70 for two days. Checks may be mailed to the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, P.O. Box 6180, Dalton, GA 30722- 6180.
