Winter genealogy workshops scheduled

Staying inside during cold weather? Now is the perfect time to research family history, and the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society can help!
Beginner and intermediate research topics are on the agenda for Saturday, Jan. 23. From 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. topics are "Basics of Genealogy (Where to Look for Information, Types of Historical Records to Hunt, Where to Locate Them, Where to Get Help)" and "Walking the Paper Trail." From 1 to 4:30 p.m, topics include "Women in Your Line," "Basics in Genealogy with DNA" and "Secrets in the Census Records."
A "Brick Walls" workshop is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The workshop is available for intermediate and advanced researchers who have hit a wall.
Lunch breaks are from 12:30 to 1 p.m. both days. Sack lunches will be available for $6, or participants may bring a lunch.
Instructor Jennifer Harvey is a genealogy consultant trained by the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution.
Classes will meet at the Crown Gardens & Archives, 715 Chattanooga Ave. To reserve a spot, call (706) 278-0217 or come by the Archives. Cost is $40 for one day, or $70 for two days. Checks may be mailed to the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, P.O. Box 6180, Dalton, GA 30722-6180.
