Murray Arts Council (MAC) continues its 2020 Concerts in the Park series on Saturday with performances by Wishing Well and Daisy Chain. The free concert is at 7 p.m. and is open to the public. MAC’s Concerts in the Park series is sponsored by a grant from the Mohawk Carpet Foundation. Bring a chair or blanket, a sun umbrella and your favorite folks and come to Chatsworth City Park.
The City Park is at 444 Second Ave. behind Chatsworth City Hall and includes public restrooms in the back. Ample hand sanitizer will be available, sponsored by Dalton Distillery, and social distancing is strongly encouraged.
Wishing Well is a band from Dalton known for performing lots of classic rock 'n' roll. The band specializes in '70s and '80s rock with emphasis on “forgotten classics.” Band members include Garry Seay on guitars/vocals, Jackie Patterson on keyboards, Kyle Ridley on guitars/vocals, Gregg Guinn on bass/vocals and Chris Pankau on drums/vocals.
Opening for Wishing Well is the Ellijay duo Daisy Chain. Monica and Michelle Wright have been making beautiful music together since 2011 and are an active part of Ellijay’s music scene. On lead vocals is Monica whose voice is pure and sweet, yet raw with emotion. Michelle, on guitar, percussion and backup vocals, began playing guitar at age 8. She learned by ear and developed her skills with her eclectic tastes in music. With her ability to play percussion, guitar and sing, she blends them all into a looper, creating a truly entertaining and engaging experience.
The concert season also includes performances by Dixie Jubilee on Sept. 19 and The Mailboxes on Oct. 3. Both concerts are at 7 pm. The Mailboxes will also be the headliner for the second annual Chatsworth Ukulele Festival. Hours for the Ukulele Festival are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
If you would like more information on the Concerts in the Park Series or Murray Arts Council, please visit its Facebook page @murraycountyartscouncil or email them at murrayartscouncil@gmail.com. MAC’s website is currently under re-construction.
