With state budget cuts looming, Whitfield County Schools trims spending

With state officials telling school systems around Georgia to expect double-digit budget cuts for the upcoming fiscal year due to the economic crisis brought on by the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Whitfield County Schools is already making adjustments.
For example, the Whitfield County Board of Education, which had previously approved roughly $90,000-worth of painting projects for this summer from Rocky Face-based Hackney Painting, cancelled those orders during Monday night's meeting.
"With budget cuts, I'm afraid we can't do it this summer," said Judy Gilreath, Whitfield County Schools superintendent. "It's just maintenance painting we wanted to do, not anything to do with our new schools."
The two schools under construction are North Whitfield Middle and Valley Point Middle.
The system is still spending for necessary items, however, Gilreath said. For example, the board approved $29,397 for air filters of various sizes from Daikin Industries.
On May 1, the House of Representatives and Senate budget committees and the Office of Planning and Budget sent letters to state agencies telling leaders to expect 14% budget cuts in the upcoming fiscal year, which runs from July 1 to June 30, 2021. On Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp revised that figure to 11%.
“Tough decisions will need to be made in your agencies and under the Gold Dome to balance the budget without compromising our values,” the governor said in video message Wednesday, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “This is a challenging moment but one we are prepared to overcome.”
Gilreath has also extended the system's strategic plan another year, into 2021, as it was slated to expire this year. Between the havoc caused by the pandemic, the looming possibility of budget cuts and concerns about how the opening of this next school year will look, it only made sense to push that item off the plate, she said.
"I didn't want to put yet another thing on our (staff)," she said.
The current strategic plan focuses on six areas:
• Instruction and assessment: Provide the educational foundation and opportunities to accelerate all students to achieve expected or high academic growth.
• Highly qualified personnel: Aim to recruit, retain and develop highly-qualified employees.
• Finance: Ensure fiscal stability and increase reserves through sound financial practices.
• Community involvement: Strive to strengthen school, family and community partnerships.
• Operations: Provide safe and efficient facilities, maintenance and transportation services.
• Technology: Improve student academic achievement by strengthening technology integration.
Also, the board increased adult meal prices by 15 cents for the 2020-21 academic year. The breakfast price increases to $2, and lunch to $3.50.
Student meal prices will not go up.
Under National School Lunch Program guidelines, participating school systems must make sure there is enough money to account for meals served, according to Whitfield County Schools. Based on calculations from the United State Department of Agriculture's Paid Lunch Equity tool, schools officials decided on the 15-cent increase.
"We have to be sure we're charging enough to pay for the meals for adults," Gilreath said. "You can't find that good of food anywhere for that price."
Finally, the board accepted several donations, including $7,000 from the Tennessee Valley Authority for the COVID-19 Community Care Fund "to use as we need it," Gilreath said. The system also received $5,000 from Shaw Industries for Westside Elementary School's Innovation Lab.
The next Whitfield County school board meeting is Monday, July 6, in the system's central office at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.
