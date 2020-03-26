A Dalton woman was arrested Wednesday after a domestic incident at a local extended stay lodge sent a man to the hospital with a stab wound to his leg. The victim is expected to recover.
Police were sent to the Underwood Lodge at 1306 Underwood St. on a report of a man with a stab wound shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found the victim bleeding from a wound to his upper right thigh. The officers were able to cut off the victim’s pants leg and apply a tourniquet to limit the bleeding. The victim told officers he was stabbed by his girlfriend, Sanna Noland. Firefighters and EMS responded and took over care of the victim.
Officers went to the room where the stabbing took place and eventually entered it and found 40-year-old Sanna Rose Noland hiding in the bathroom. She surrendered to the officers without incident. She was taken to the Police Services Center where she was interviewed and arrested. She was charged with one count of aggravated assault and also a probation violation. She is being held without bond in the Whitfield County jail.
