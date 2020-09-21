Woman charged with aggravated cruelty to animals receives pre-trial diversion

A Dalton woman who was indicted for six counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and 16 misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals will receive pre-trial diversion, according to District Attorney Bert Poston.
As part of the pre-trial diversion, Morgan Kinder must complete six months of supervision by Georgia Probation Services. During that time, she cannot have animals or care for the animals of others. She must pay a $500 fee up front and $41 a month in probation fees and perform 20 hours of community service within 60 days. If she complies with all of those terms, the charges against her will be dropped.
Kinder and her husband Stephen became the focus of investigations in Dalton and Cleveland, Tennessee, after several people came forward with complaints of neglect concerning Stephen Kinder’s dog training business in Cleveland.
Detectives from the Dalton Police Department served a search warrant on Feb. 7, 2019, at the couple’s home in Dalton, which was described by the police to be in “deplorable condition.” Police found many animals that were “malnourished and living in filth, with the dogs all in kennels and many of them covered in their own waste,” according to the police department.
Stephen Kinder was scheduled to meet with a Dalton Police Department detective later that day, but killed himself with a gunshot in what the Cleveland Police Department ruled a suicide.
Morgan Kinder was indicted for aggravated cruelty to animals for the death of five snakes and one turtle, according to the indictment.
The 16 misdemeanor charges were related to mistreatment of dogs for failing “to provide to such animal adequate food, water, sanitary conditions or ventilation that is consistent with what a reasonable person of ordinary knowledge would believe is the normal requirement and feeding habit for such animal's size, species breed, age and physical condition ...”
Poston explained that the animal training business belonged to Stephen Kinder and he had custody of people's dogs. Poston said Morgan Kinder was charged because some of the animals were at their home and because "she had returned a couple of malnourished dogs to their owners which is what led to the investigation."
"By all accounts, he was the one actually supposed to be caring for the animals," Poston said. "Morgan maintained that he was abusive to her and that she didn’t have anything to do with this business other than having returned two animals at his request. She was completely cooperative with the investigation and nothing else contradicted her account. Given that, pre-trial diversion was deemed appropriate to resolve her case."
Poston said his office did not confer with the owners of the affected animals before agreeing to the pre-trial diversion.
"Our office had contact with the various animal owners during the course of the case, particularly when it was set for trial before COVID-19 shutting down jury trials," he said. "Unfortunately, we did not confer (with) them about pre-trial diversion prior to reaching that agreement with defense counsel and we should have. That was an oversight on our part and I’ve instructed my victim advocates to begin notifying the owners."
A phone number for Morgan Kinder could not be found.
Her attorney, Sam Sanders, declined to comment.
