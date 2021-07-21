A Dayton, Ohio, woman has been charged with felony vehicular homicide for striking a Gaffney, South Carolina, man with the car she was driving as he stood on a shoulder of I-75 on Monday in Whitfield County.
Alexis Renee Scott, 30, was booked into the Whitfield County jail Monday by the Georgia State Patrol for DUI (multiple substances), first-degree felony vehicular homicide and failure to maintain lane. She remained in the jail Wednesday morning.
According to a statement from a Georgia State Patrol public information officer, around 12:46 a.m. a trooper from Georgia State Patrol Post 5 in Dalton was asked to work a two-vehicle crash on I-75 North near mile marker 327 in Whitfield County.
"The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2018 Tesla was traveling north on (I-75) in the outside travel lane. A 2012 Ford F-550 was parked facing north on the east shoulder," the statement said. "The Tesla traveled onto the east shoulder until its front struck the rear of the Ford F-550."
"After impact, the Tesla continued north partially on the east shoulder and outside travel lane until striking the driver of the Ford F-550, Mr. Alvin Crisp, 46, ... who was standing on the left side of the Ford F-550 located on the east shoulder," the statement said.
Crisp suffered fatal injuries.
"The Tesla then traveled across all three north travel lanes until striking a guardrail located on the west shoulder. The Tesla came to an uncontrolled final rest facing north on the west shoulder," the statement said.
The Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is assisting with this investigation.
