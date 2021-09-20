A fire at a home on Riverbend Road claimed the life of an elderly woman Sunday evening.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Dalton Fire Department but preliminary indications do not suggest foul play.
The fire department was called to the home at 1011 Riverbend Road at approximately 5:45 p.m. When firefighters arrived three minutes later they were told a woman was inside a bedroom in the back of the house. Firefighters entered through a window to search and evacuated the woman, Ida Bonds, who was deceased. She was 86.
A family member told police the home had been without electricity for about 24 hours and that power had been restored shortly before the fire. The family member began to smell smoke and when he went to the back of the house to check he found the house was on fire.
