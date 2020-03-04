Woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter in drug deal death

A Rossville woman who faced charges of murder, robbery and possession of meth for a death that resulted from what the Murray County sheriff called a “botched drug deal” pleaded guilty today in Superior Court to voluntary manslaughter, robbery and possession of meth and was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 15 years on probation after that, the district attorney said.
Jami Brooke Johnson and Anthony James Clark of Dalton were involved in the drug deal that led to the death of Stasha Fay Baggett, 30, in February 2019 at 252 Red Cut Road in northern Murray County. Clark was found guilty by a Murray County jury last month of two counts of murder, armed robbery, robbery and possession of meth and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. District Attorney Bert Poston said previously that Johnson testified as a witness for the prosecution in Clark's trial.
Sheriff Gary Langford said at the time of the original investigation that Baggett's death occurred during a “botched drug deal.” Langford said Baggett “got run over or maybe struck a tree, but she was hanging onto the car as they were attempting to drive off.”
Chief Deputy Jimmy Davenport said it appeared Baggett was trying to stop Clark and Johnson from leaving and said the incident started over the sale of meth with an estimated street value of between $65 and $80. Baggett was said to be the seller. A 911 caller named Clark as the driver.
There were two counts of murder for Clark because one was predicated on armed robbery and the other on robbery, Poston said. The counts of murder predicated on robbery, armed robbery and robbery were merged with the murder predicated on armed robbery count for his sentencing, Poston said. Clark was also sentenced to 15 years in prison for possession of meth to serve consecutive to the life without parole sentence.
Clark turned down a plea deal last September in which he could have avoided the sentence of life in prison without parole. Poston said then in Superior Court that he offered Clark an opportunity to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter and robbery with two sentencing options.
“We had offered for the defendant to enter a guilty plea of voluntary manslaughter as a lesser plea to the offense of felony murder, and robbery as a lesser plea to the offense of armed robbery,” Poston told Judge Cindy Morris. “The recommendation would have been either 20 years to serve followed by 20 years of probation or 18 years to serve without the possibility of parole followed by 22 years of probation. We discussed both of those options and the defendant has rejected either of those offers. Based on that rejection, we are withdrawing those offers and taking those off the table at this time.”
Poston said then he was also in talks with Johnson's attorney about a possible plea deal.
