The Dalton Police Department says a woman who was being looked for has returned to the hospital.
"She came back on her own, apparently, and is safe and sound," the department said.
The department had asked for the public’s help in locating 55-year-old Nancy Cox who was previously last seen leaving Hamilton Medical Center shortly before midnight Tuesday.
"Cox was dropped off at the Hamilton Medical Center emergency room at approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday complaining of abdominal pains," the department said. "When a loved one contacted the hospital around 11:30 p.m. they were informed that Cox had just been discharged and left the hospital on foot. The loved one then contacted police because Cox suffers from dementia.
"Police responded to the area but were unable to locate her."
