Join the Women’s Enrichment Center of Dalton for its annual fundraising event as the group explains how it can “empower” clients with the knowledge that leads to decisions for life.
The event, titled “Empower,” is at Stage 123 (123 Gordon St.) in Dalton on Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. This event will inform the public and raise funds for the Women’s Enrichment Center, a nonprofit pregnancy care center serving Northwest Georgia.
Live music and boxed dinners will be provided. In a relaxed, casual environment, patrons will enjoy hearing speakers from the center, meeting staff members and optionally touring the center to learn more about the services provided to families. Raffle tickets will also be sold for various goods and services, and the drawing for the winners will be held at the conclusion of the evening.
The Women’s Enrichment Center provides free, limited medical services; referrals; and support to anyone facing an unplanned pregnancy. In addition, the center provides parenting education and support for both mothers and fathers, also offering a store where women may earn points to shop for items for their babies. Diapers and wipes are the most shopped-for items, and donations of these items are always welcome.
The Women’s Enrichment Center is funded solely through donations and does not receive any government funds. As such, the fundraiser provides the financial support to continue serving the women and families of Northwest Georgia.
You may partner with us by contacting Heather Tate for sponsorship or reservation details by email at heather@wecnorthga.org. Complete online reservations at https://forms.gle/kfNgcH8DGGAwatF37.
The Women’s Enrichment Center is at 109 W. Gordon St.
For more information, call (706) 278-1050 or visit www.wecnorthga.org.
