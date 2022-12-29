Each year the Women's Enrichment Center offers an opportunity for clients to visit the in-house Baby Boutique to Christmas shop for their children. This year our Christmas shop was a tremendous event that provided more than 300 toys for 127 children whose parents (we serve moms and dads) are clients at the Women's Enrichment Center.
The Baby Boutique was transformed into a toy store, and parents shopped for categorized age-appropriate toys for each child. Educational items and toys were generously provided by Christian Heritage School and PetSmart. Dalton's Walmart 669 donated Christmas trees for families in need.
Christian Heritage School held a toy-drive among high school students, and donated 324 toys to the center for the Christmas shop. PetSmart donated approximately 150 stuffed animals, allowing an opportunity for every child to receive a stuffed animal.
We are truly grateful for our community partners such as Christian Heritage School, PetSmart and Walmart. We also appreciate the many individuals such as our volunteers, staff and board members who devote their time and talents to supporting the work of the Women's Enrichment Center. We cannot thank you enough.
